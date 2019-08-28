BIO

Pavan Kapoor was born on December 24, 1966. He has an MBA from the Indian Institute of Management in Ahmedabad, India and a Masters in International Political Economy from the London School of Economics (LSE).



Kapoor joined the Indian Foreign Service in 1990. In his diplomatic career of over two and a half decades, he has served in different capacities in the Indian Missions in Moscow, Kyiv, London and Geneva apart from serving in the Ministry of External Affairs and the Prime Minister's Office in New Delhi. He also served as an international civil servant with the Commonwealth Secretariat in London as Political Adviser for Asia and Europe.



From July, 2010 to December, 2013, Kapoor served as Joint Secretary in the Ministry of External Affairs of India, first heading the SAARC Division and then the United Nations Political Division.



He was India's High Commissioner to Mozambique and the Kingdom of Swaziland from January 2014 to February 2016.



Kapoor assumed charge as the Ambassador to Israel on March 9, 2016.



He speaks Russian, and some French and Portuguese.



Kapoor is married to Aradhana Sharma.