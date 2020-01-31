Dubai: The Consul General of India in Dubai, Vipul, flagged off the Great Indian Run, a 5-km mini marathon held to mark the 71st Indian Republic Day in Dubai’s Al Mamza Park on Friday morning. More than 3,000 people took part in the event organised by Akcaf Volunteer Group, a CDA-licensed organisation of college alumni groups from Kerala. The proceeds from the event will be donated to support Children of Determination at the Al Ibtisama Centre for People of Determination in Sharjah, organisers said.