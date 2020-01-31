NAT 200131 GREAT INDIAN RUN-1580487425139
Indian Consul General Vipul flags of the Great Indian Run in Al Mamza Park on Friday Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: The Consul General of India in Dubai, Vipul, flagged off the Great Indian Run, a 5-km mini marathon held to mark the 71st Indian Republic Day in Dubai’s Al Mamza Park on Friday morning. More than 3,000 people took part in the event organised by Akcaf Volunteer Group, a CDA-licensed organisation of college alumni groups from Kerala. The proceeds from the event will be donated to support Children of Determination at the Al Ibtisama Centre for People of Determination in Sharjah, organisers said.

Drummers at the Great Indian Run in Al Mamza on Friday Image Credit: Supplied
The 5-km Great Indian Run in Al Mamza on Friday took place along the lagoon corniche Image Credit: Supplied
Bikers rode in convoy to celebrate India's 71st Republic Day in Al Mamza on Friday Image Credit: Supplied
Over 3,000 people warm up ahead of the Great Indian Run in Al Mamza on Friday Image Credit: Supplied
Drummers move to the beat of their own tune at the Great Indian Run on Friday Image Credit: Supplied
Participants dress for the occasion as the Great Indian Run in Al Mamza on Friday Image Credit: Supplied
