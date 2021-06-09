Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (Adafsa) has ordered the closure of Rishee’s: The New Gen Hypermarket here for violating health and safety procedures.
The hypermarket, located in Abu Dhabi’s Madinat Zayed area, was found to be unclean and unhygienic, especially in its storage and food handling areas. Drain pipes were found exposed and cracked floors were not repaired, leading to accumulation of dirt. The vegetable preparation area did not have a washing area and food items were found stored alongside cleaning products, risking contamination. Inspectors also found insect infestations in the facility.
Multiple checks
According to a statement sent by Adafsa, inspectors had conducted multiple inspections of the facility and urged that all health and safety violations be resolved. A warning was also issued in April, but to no effect.
Read more
- Watch: Al Jalila Foundation raises Dh220 million for Hamdan bin Rashid Cancer Charity Hospital in Dubai
- UAE passes mental health care draft law
- Ajman’s Thumbay Hospital registers more than four million patient-visits in 19 years
- Reconstruction surgery in Abu Dhabi saves 30-year-old woman’s blocked kidney
Adafsa said the hypermarket will remain closed until all violations are corrected and the facility is able to meet the prescribed health and safety standards.