Dubai: Thumbay Hospital, Ajman, the first academic hospital established by the Thumbay Group under its Health-care Division, has registered more than four million patient-visits from 175 nationalities in the last 19 years.
Dr Thumbay Moideen, founder and president of the group, said: “It is a great achievement by our team of health-care professionals who have put in all their efforts to serve the community. We are grateful to Almighty and indebted to the Government and Rulers of Ajman for all the support extended to us.”
Inaugurated on October 17, 2002, by His Highness Shaikh Humaid Bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Ajman, the hospital is part of the Gulf Medical University (GMU) Academic Health System (GMUAHS), the first private academic health-care system in the region, and provides clinical training to students of GMU.
Training ground for medical students
“The hospital was built primarily with the purpose of providing adequate training to students of Gulf Medical University, Ajman. What started with this hospital has now grown into the Thumbay Hospital network, with the presence of the group throughout the UAE and also in India.”
Akbar Moideen Thumbay, vice-president of Thumbay Group’s Health-care Division, said: “I thank everyone who has supported the hospital’s journey in the last 19 years and we appreciate the dedicated efforts of our team in fighting the pandemic.”
Quality health-care delivery
Dr Mohammed Faizal Pervez, chief operating officer of Thumbay Hospital, said that the group makes sure quality health care is delivered to all patients.
The hospital has a capacity of 250 beds and is the first JCI accredited hospital in Ajman.