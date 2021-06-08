A special ceremony held in the presence of Shaikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairperson of the Board of Trustees of Al Jalila Foundation, saw the donor names for the Hamdan Bin Rashid Cancer Charity Hospital being revealed. Image Credit: Dubai Media Office

Dubai: The Al Jalila Foundation, a member of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, announced that it has already raised Dh220 million to establish the Hamdan Bin Rashid Cancer Charity Hospital to help cancer patients in need.

The UAE’s first charity hospital is being built in tribute to the late Shaikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum for his lifetime dedication to the service of the nation and exceptional global philanthropic achievements. The new hospital will accelerate the UAE’s efforts to be a leader in cancer care and a pioneer in medical innovation shaping the future of medicine.

Donors all: From top left, clockwise: Easa Saleh Al Gurg, Hamad Bin Ahmed Bin Sougat, Abdul Rahim Mohammed Belghozooz Al Zarooni, Abdul Hamied Seddiqi; 2nd row from left: Mohammed Ibrahim Obaidullah, Marwan Abdulla Al Rostamani, Khalid Abdul Wahid Al Rostamani and Dr Rajen A. Kilachand; 3rd row from left: Raghuvinder Kataria, PNC Menon, Faizal and Shabana Kottikollon. Image Credit: Dubai Media Office

Al Jalila Foundation is investing Dh750 million in the 250-bed hospital spanning 50,000 square metres, which will be built in two phases. The facility will be the first fully modular-built hospital in the region. Phase 1 of the hospital, featuring 150 beds equipped with cutting-edge technology, will have the capacity to treat 30,000 patients a year. The comprehensive cancer care hospital will bring together innovative expertise and advanced medical technologies on par with the best in the world. It will provide comprehensive cancer care ranging from prevention, diagnosis, treatment and palliative care.

Donors to the charity acknowledged at a special ceremony

A special ceremony held in the presence of Shaikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairperson of the Board of Trustees of Al Jalila Foundation, saw the donor names for the Hamdan Bin Rashid Cancer Charity Hospital being revealed. To mark this momentous occasion Al Jalila Foundation launched a donor recognition programme called the ‘Trustees Circle of Hope’.

The donors include Shaikh Ahmed, Easa Saleh Al Gurg, Mohammed Ibrahim Obaidullah, Hamad bin Ahmad bin Sougat, the family of the Late Abdulla Hassan Al Rostamani, the family of the Late Abdel Wahid Hasan Al Rostamani, Abdul Rahim Mohammed Belghozooz Al Zarooni, Abdul Hameed Ahmed Seddiqi, Faizal E. Kottikollon and Shabana Faizal, Dr. Rajen A. Kilachand, Raghuvinder Kataria and PNC Menon.

Selfless dedication of late Shaikh Hamdan remembered

Al Jalila Foundation had unveiled the plans for the hospital, to be developed under the patronage of His Highness Shaikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, during Ramadan.

During the event, Shaikh Mohammed talked about Shaikh Hamdan bin Rashid’s humility and selfless giving that touched millions of lives. He also talked about how his devotion to education, health care and orphans continued throughout his lifetime, and how the impact of his work is still seen in every corner in Dubai. Shaikh Hamdan bin Rashid will always be remembered “for giving more than he was asked, and for working silently for the service of humanity,” Shaikh Mohammad said.

Shaikh Ahmed, Chairperson of the Board of Trustees of Al Jalila Foundation, said: “There is no greater priority than health and we have an obligation to help improve the lives of the most vulnerable in society. The Hamdan Bin Rashid Cancer Charity Hospital will bring together innovative expertise, advanced medical technologies and well-being strategies to propel the UAE’s vision forward to become a leader in cancer care.

Shaikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairperson of the Board of Trustees of Al Jalila Foundation Image Credit: Dubai Media Office

"The hospital is a fitting tribute to the late Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid, one of the world’s greatest philanthropists, and we are proud to come together to build on his legacy to make quality health care within reach for all.”

No patient to be left behind

Dr Raja Easa Al Gurg, Member of the Board of Trustees and Chairperson of the Board of Directors of Al Jalila Foundation, commented: “We are building a state-of-the-art facility for the diagnosis and treatment of cancer with some of the world’s leading oncologists to deliver the best cancer treatment available.

Dr Raja Easa Al Gurg, Member of the Board of Trustees and Chairperson of the Board of Directors of Al Jalila Foundation Image Credit: Dubai Media Office

"At Al Jalila Foundation, we believe that no patient should be left behind. The Hamdan Bin Rashid Cancer Charity Hospital will be a beacon of hope and we are grateful for the generosity and support of our donors that make it possible.”

Jalila Foundation chief thanks all donors

Dr Abdulkareem Sultan Al Olama, CEO of Al Jalila Foundation, said: “The UAE is one of the most charitable countries in the world and the Hamdan Bin Rashid Cancer Charity Hospital will be made possible with the help of philanthropists, corporate organisations and donations from the community.

Dr Abdulkareem Sultan Al Olama, CEO of Al Jalila Foundation Image Credit: Dubai Media Office

"We are grateful for the donors who have already come forward to help us realise our vision to provide quality cancer care to patients in need.”