Dubai: Emirates SkyCargo has transported over 75 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines on more than 250 flights to over 60 destinations since late 2020.
"Emirates SkyCargo is proud to have flown over 350 tonnes of COVID-19 vaccines around the world, delivering much needed support to communities that are still heavily impacted by the current wave of the pandemic,” said Nabil Sultan, Emirates Divisional Senior Vice-President, Cargo. “We expect to reach the 100 million doses milestone well before the end of this month - we anticipate that there will be an increase in demand to transport vaccines to developing nations during the second-half of the year.”
Emirates SkyCargo was one of the first to begin extensive preparations during the early stages of the pandemic for the transportation of these vaccines. In October last, the carrier announced the setting up of a dedicated GDP certified airside hub in Dubai for transporting COVID-19 vaccines.
"The last six months have been a valuable and mutual learning experience for Emirates SkyCargo and as well for pharmaceutical manufacturers and our logistics partners,” said Sultan.
Boosting capabilities
Emirates said its vaccine storage facility at Dubai International can now hold an estimated 60-90 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines. The carrier said it extended its fully automated cool room with 94 airline pallet positions at the facility, providing an additional 2,600 square metres of temperature controlled environment for the storage and handling of vaccines and other pharmaceuticals.