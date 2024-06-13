But as a fact, it is not easy to remove a partner because it needs serious reasons and as per law, his relationship with the partners is not based on personal considerations.

This is established in the jurisdiction of the Higher Court of Dubai in its decision No. 260/2011 of Civil Cassation that it is not permissible to remove a partner in a limited liability company from it as long as the company remains in existence and he maintains his shares in it, because his relationship with it and the partners is not based on personal considerations. The company is not harmed by the partner because he owns shares in it as long as he has no connection with its management, otherwise he will be liable as a manager of the company for these damages and not as a partner.

That is why the decision to dismiss or remove one partner from the company is subject to the absolute discretion of the trial court.