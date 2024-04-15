Abu Dhabi; Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Centre (ADSCC), a leading global destination for healthcare and an innovation hub for life sciences, has been awarded one of only six research grants from the non-profit National Multiple Sclerosis Society (NMSS).

The grant will support ADSCC’s ongoing clinical trials, particularly the Extracorporeal Photopheresis (ECP) for Optimal Management of Multiple Sclerosis study, which started in 2022.

An estimated 2.5 million people live with MS worldwide.

ADSCC’s clinical trial for multiple sclerosis (MS) is a randomised, controlled, open-label clinical trial for people diagnosed with secondary progressive multiple sclerosis (SPMS) or relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis (RRMS). The primary objective of the study is the safety and efficacy assessment of using ECP for people living with MS.

2.5 m estimated number of people who live with MS worldwide

Research efforts

Professor Yendry Ventura, CEO and Principal Investigator in the study at the Abu Dhabi Stem Cells centre, Adjunct Professor at UAE University, said: “We are deeply honoured to receive this grant from the NMSS. This moment serves as powerful validation to our research efforts and will significantly propel our studies on ECP use for MS.

“This aligns perfectly with UAE’s vision as a global hub for life science and research and fullfils ADSCC’s mission towards driving research efforts to discover new pathways and therapies for various conditions including MS.

“We are grateful to the leadership for their guidance and to entities such as the NMSS for their unwavering support to research institutes as we collectively bring better treatments for people living with MS.”

Founded in 2019, the Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Centre (ADSCC) runs multiple home-grown clinical trials and numerous international and local research projects in cancer, MS, kidney diseases, and different neurological disorders.

Regenerative medicine

ADSCC is a leading research institution, specialising in regenerative medicine and cellular therapy.

Founded in 2019, the institution runs multiple home-grown clinical trials and numerous international and local research projects in cancer, MS, kidney diseases, and different neurological disorders.

In this study, ECP, a promising treatment with an established safety record, is being investigated for potential benefits in MS at ADSCC.

The ongoing trial compares ECP alongside standard MS care to standard care alone.