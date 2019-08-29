Muharram 1 crescent is likely to be visible on August 31 Image Credit: Gulf News file

Dubai: UAE residents can gear up for a long weekend as the first of Muharram or Islamic New Year holiday is likely to fall on September 1, according to Islamic calendar and astronomers.

According to astronomers, the moon can be seen on August 30 only in Polynesian Islands with difficulty or in parts of US with optical aids. It means that Muharram 1 will fall on September 1 as the crescent can been seen easily in the UAE and thre rest of the world on August 31 only.

Also, since Islamic month of Muharram started on September 11 last year, it will mostly likely start on September 1 this year. If it happens so, UAE residents will have long weekend from Friday 30 to September 1. It means that government offices will remain closed for three days from Friday to Sunday while the schools will open on September 2.

UAE has already delcared Muharram 1 as the public holidays for public and private sector.

However, the official announcement will be made on Friday, August 30 evening when the moon sighting committee meets.

Islamic month starts with the sighing of the new moon. According to astronomy groups, moon is 28 days old on Thursday, August 29. It means it is 28th of Dhu al Hijja –the last month of Islamic (Hijri) Calendar.

Islamic Calendar depends on the movement of the moon. The beginning of each month is marked by the observance of a new moon seen for the first time. Visibility of the new moon depends on various factors such as weather hence; Islamic Calendar is only an estimate of the future Islamic events.