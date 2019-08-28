Abu Dhabi / Dubai: The UAE's banking sector will have a holiday on the occasion of Hijri New Year (Islamic New Year) on the first day of the Islamic month of Muharram, it was announced on Wednesday, August 28.
Earlier, the Federal Authority for Human Resources (FAHR) and the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MOHRE) announced that the public and private sector employees in the UAE will get a holiday on the Muharram 1, 1441.
Muharram 1, 1441 falls either on Saturday (August 31) or Sunday (September 1).
Many are anticipating a holiday on Sunday — which will likely give a long weekend to UAE residents.
The first day of the Hijri New Year will be officially determined by an authorised committee following a moon sighting later this month.