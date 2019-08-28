The first day of the Hijri New Year will be officially determined following moon sighting

First Gulf Bank branch on Bank Street Dubai. Public and private sector employees in the UAE will get a holiday for the Hijri New Year (Islamic New Year), the 1st of Muharram 1441. Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News

Abu Dhabi / Dubai: The UAE's banking sector will have a holiday on the occasion of Hijri New Year (Islamic New Year) on the first day of the Islamic month of Muharram, it was announced on Wednesday, August 28.

Muharram 1, 1441 falls either on Saturday (August 31) or Sunday (September 1).

Many are anticipating a holiday on Sunday — which will likely give a long weekend to UAE residents.