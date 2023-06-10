Four ratings

ADAFSA has defined compliance levels for establishments, ranging from “excellent” and “very good” to “good” and “needs improvement.”

The assessment criteria for food establishments encompass various aspects, such as design and structure, equipment and waste disposal facilities, hygiene of food handlers, food handling and temperature control areas, as well as food safety management systems, documents, and records.

The primary objective is to establish high-quality standards and enhance the well-being of residents while positioning Abu Dhabi as a distinguished tourist destination.

The installation labels will cover 6,900 food establishments, including restaurants, cafes, bakeries, and catering establishments. The entire process is expected to be completed by the end of August.

The Zadna Rating initiative has been launched as an electronic platform, providing all Abu Dhabi residents, tourists, and visitors with the ability to review the compliance assessment of food establishments. It aims to improve their dining experience at restaurants, cafes, and bakeries in the emirate. Access to the platform can be obtained by directly visiting the electronic application, downloading the dedicated app, or reading the evaluation stickers displayed on the front of food establishments.

Additionally, it provides a separate assessment of the establishment’s participation in the Sehhi programme of the Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre. These measures aim to enhance the efforts of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi to provide safe and healthy food to the public and to encourage and motivate food establishments to improve and develop their performance and raise the level of food safety in the Emirate.

Furthermore, the introduction of Zadna Rating enhances consumer confidence in the Authority’s control procedures, fosters transparency in presenting inspection results, and inspires food establishments to strive for excellence. These positive developments contribute to creating a more flexible and innovative environment for economic activities.

Merged evaluations