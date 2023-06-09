Abu Dhabi: As many as 10,987 food establishments in Abu Dhabi emirate were issued warnings for minor violations during the first quarter of the year.

The figure was released on Wednesday as part of updates shared on World Food Safety Day (June 7) by Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA).

A total of 33,643 inspection visits were completed to food and agricultural establishments, both plant and animal, operating in the emirate of Abu Dhabi during Quarter One of 2023. Of these, 20,001 visits were in Abu Dhabi, 9,378 in Al Ain, and approximately 4,269 in the Al Dhafra region.

Such routine inspections aim to monitor and rectify any malpractices, employing approved procedures, follow-up visits to ensure compliance or conducting visits to address administrative orders or closures.

‘Appropriate action’

During the first four months of this year, around 46 per cent of the establishments visited demonstrated full compliance with all food safety requirements. Furthermore, 10,987 establishments, comprising 33 per cent of the total, were issued warnings for minor violations. A minimal proportion of two per cent (703 establishments) were found to have committed violations, prompting the ADAFSA to take appropriate action.

In terms of food shipments inspected during the same period, around 23,866 shipments underwent examination at the ports of Abu Dhabi. Out of these, 23,860 shipments were released, while there were only six rejections throughout the first quarter of this year.

ADAFSA recognises that food safety is of paramount importance in serving the community. To achieve this, it is dedicated to implementing best practices throughout the food chain and adopting effective control systems and comprehensive awareness programmes. These initiatives adhere to international best practices and principles of risk analysis, ensuring the enhancement of community welfare and safety by providing access to safe food.

To promote a collective responsibility for food safety and mitigate the risk of foodborne diseases, ADAFSA actively engages all stakeholders. It plays a vital role in verifying the safety of food consignments, as well as the production and agricultural inputs received through border crossings. ADAFSA endeavours to raise community awareness of best food practices.

ADAFSA collaborates closely with global food safety authorities including the World Health Organisation (WHO), the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO), and the World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH). This commitment stems from ADAFSA’s dedication to adhering to the highest global standards in food safety, as well as the protection of human, animal and plant health.

Report violations

By adopting the standards set by these institutions, ADAFSA aims to uphold food safety, prevent the transmission of food-related diseases and enhance its preparedness and response capabilities during food-related emergencies.

ADAFSA invites all segments of society to actively contribute to the enhancement of the food safety system. It also encourages the public to communicate with them and report any violations detected in any food establishment such as non-compliance or suspicion of food content by calling the toll-free number for Abu Dhabi Government, 800 555.