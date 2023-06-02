Food spots to try in Dubai and Abu Dhabi: Pizza night, summer menus, brunches, and business lunches

If you are planning to go out with your family or friends for a meal, we have all the latest food offerings in Dubai and Abu Dhabi for you. With summer menus, brunches, and business lunches across cuisines to choose from, we have something for everyone.

Pizza night

Jones the Grocer, Australian gourmet grocer and cafe, has kicked off its weekly pizza night, offering a two-for-one deal every Wednesday night at their Mall of the Emirates location.

Enjoy pizza night at Jones the Grocer every Wednesday night at their Mall of the Emirates location. Image Credit: Supplied

Diners can expect Margarita-style pizza or ‘The Buffalo’, or the ‘Italian Stallion’ with Wagyu beef and green peppercorn salami, and more. The offer is available every Wednesday from 7 pm onwards.

Business lunches

Beefbar at Jumeirah Al Naseem Dubai has launched its new business lunch menu, ‘La Formule’, available daily from 12 to 4 pm.

Guests will start with a salad and for the main course, dishes such as 'steak-frites', topped with a black truffle butter sauce, and the scaloppine di filetto, a veal fillet cooked in a butter, yuzu sauce and served on a bed of nori are offered. Alternatively, diners wishing to move beyond beef can opt for the ginger seabass, with sautéed vegetables and soy, ginger sauce. There is also a ‘desert of the day’ for diners.

French restaurant L’atelier de Joel Robuchon has introduced a new business lunch as well. Guests are offered both cold and hot starters such as the Le Poireau, poached leeks with mustard lemon vinaigrette, and the L'oeuf, which is a poached ‘carbonara-style’ egg with beef bacon.

French restaurant L’atelier de Joel Robuchon is offering a business lunch. Image Credit: Supplied

For mains, they are offering dishes such as the Le Saumon’s Atlantic salmon accompanied by a sorrel sauce and Le Coquelet with confit and grilled chicken stuffed with confit tomatoes and olives. Guests can also enjoy a ‘dessert of the day’. The offer is available Monday to Friday from 11:30 am to 3:30 pm.

New menus

The Courtyard in Vida Creek Harbour has launched a new menu. The new menu has starters like octopus salad and rocca zaatar with halloumi, and mains such as ribeye steak and prawn biryani. Guests can enjoy desserts like cheese kunafa and sticky date pudding. The Courtyard welcomes guests of all ages, including pets, from 8 am to midnight.

Italian eatery Monno Ristorante, in Dubai’s Jumeirah area, has launched its summer menu curated by Head Chef Federico Bartoli and his team. For starters, the menu includes shrimp panzanella salad with tomatoes, basil and chili caviar, there’s also ‘la tana del polpo’, which is slow cooked octopus served with potato cream and seaweed tapioca cracker, as well as, oysters from Dibba with vanilla mignonette and almond foam.

Enjoy freshly made pizzas and more at Monno. Image Credit: Supplied

Other dishes include freshly baked pizza, fusilloni pasta in an artisanal butter and red cow Parmigiano Reggiano sauce with juniper as well as gnocchi sorrentina in a cherry tomato sauce with buffalo mozzarella, Parmigiano Reggiano, and basil.

New desserts were created in collaboration with Italian Pastry Chef Matteo Manzotti. They include the ‘Black Mirror’, which is dark chocolate mousse with raspberry, Sicilian pistachios, white chocolate, caramel chocolate, and gianduia, in addition to Italian classics like tiramisu and panettone.

Weekend brunch

Michelin Guide-recognised Punjab Grill is offering a weekend brunch. Highlights from the menu include Avocado Papdi Chaat, Anaari Dahi Bhalla, Chicken Tikka Chaat, Pani Puri, and Corn Pakodas in the Chaat section. From grills and mains, guests can enjoy Ajwaini Fish Tikka, Green Masala Shrimp, Achari Paneer, and more. Desserts include Mango Cheesecake amongst other options.

The brunch is available on Fridays from 6:30 pm onwards and Saturdays and Sundays from 12 to 4 pm at both their Dubai and Abu Dhabi outlets.