Make these 7 Emirati recipes to mark UAE National Day

There's no better way to experience a culture than through its cuisine. For the 51st UAE National Day, Gulf News Food brings you a list of Emirati recipes to get the authentic taste of the country’s rich cuisine.
Emirati cuisine can be summarised as generous portions, traditional flavours and fragrant spices. The aroma of spices and herbs like saffron, turmeric, cinnamon, cardamom, coriander, and thyme is present in most kitchens in Emirati households.
Meat, grains, and dairy products are also used extensively in traditional food. Dates, roasted nuts, and dried limes called loomi are key ingredients in many of the recipes.
From salads, appetisers to main dishes, here are recipes to try to explore UAE's culinary heritage:
A great starter recipe that brings together fruity and cheese flavours.
A traditional dish that has a lot of umami flavour to it. This recipe uses the saltiness of the fish to counter the latent tang of the preserved limes or loomi.
Chicken is slow-cooked with boiled wheat and barley - highly nutritious and filling.
A crispy, crunchy pancake that works really well with sweet, strong tea or karak chai.
Learn to make this classic one-pot Emirati recipe.
This version of the rice dish uses the seasonal ingredient instead of meat. In fact, as UAE rains have started, now is the perfect time to source these unique truffles.
This stew poured over layers of crispy flatbread is a signature Emirati dish.
Share your favourite recipes with us at food@gulfnews.com