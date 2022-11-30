Make these 7 Emirati recipes to mark UAE National Day
Login / Sign Up
Logout
Gold / Forex

Make these 7 Emirati recipes to mark UAE National Day

Try traditional dishes like Machboos, lamb stew, harees and more...

Chicken Machboos
Chicken Machboos - an Emirati rice-based dish. Image Credit: Shutterstock

There's no better way to experience a culture than through its cuisine. For the 51st UAE National Day, Gulf News Food brings you a list of Emirati recipes to get the authentic taste of the country’s rich cuisine.

Emirati cuisine can be summarised as generous portions, traditional flavours and fragrant spices. The aroma of spices and herbs like saffron, turmeric, cinnamon, cardamom, coriander, and thyme is present in most kitchens in Emirati households.

Meat, grains, and dairy products are also used extensively in traditional food. Dates, roasted nuts, and dried limes called loomi are key ingredients in many of the recipes.

From salads, appetisers to main dishes, here are recipes to try to explore UAE's culinary heritage:

Watermelon Mozarella Salad
Watermelon Mozarella Salad Image Credit: Stefan Lindeque/Gulf News

Emirati watermelon mozzarella salad

A great starter recipe that brings together fruity and cheese flavours.

A traditional Emirati slow-cooked rice and preserved fish dish called Malleh fogah
A traditional Emirati slow-cooked rice and preserved fish dish called Malleh fogah Image Credit: Stefan Lindeque/Gulf News

Malleh Fogah or slow-cooked rice with salted fish

A traditional dish that has a lot of umami flavour to it. This recipe uses the saltiness of the fish to counter the latent tang of the preserved limes or loomi.

Chicken harees soup
Image Credit: Oliver Gordon

Chicken Harees soup

Chicken is slow-cooked with boiled wheat and barley - highly nutritious and filling.

A guide to making regag bread
Regag Bread Image Credit: Stefan Lindeque/Gulf News

Emirati Regag bread

A crispy, crunchy pancake that works really well with sweet, strong tea or karak chai.

Seafood Ersiaa With Ghee
Seafood Ersiaa With Ghee Image Credit: Stefan Lindeque/Gulf News

Emirati Seafood Erssia with Ghee

Learn to make this classic one-pot Emirati recipe.

machboos-shutterstock
Emirati Machboos with Desert Truffles. Image used for illustrative purposes only Image Credit: Shutterstock

Machboos with Desert Truffles

This version of the rice dish uses the seasonal ingredient instead of meat. In fact, as UAE rains have started, now is the perfect time to source these unique truffles.

Thareed Laham
Image Credit: Gulf News archives

Thareed Laham or Emirati lamb and marrow stew

This stew poured over layers of crispy flatbread is a signature Emirati dish.

Share your favourite recipes with us at food@gulfnews.com

More From Food

Emirati Luqaimat

3 traditional Emirati dessert recipes

Gahwa

Cups jingling? You're invited for some Emirati Gahwa

Have you ever tried the Dh1 karak chai from this restaurant on Jumeirah street?

UAE's best karak chai, regag on Dubai's Jumeirah street

Pixabay

Beyond dal makhani, butter chicken ...7 must-try dishes

Trending

Latest In

This website stores cookies on your computer. These cookies are used to improve your experience and provide more personalized service to you. Both on your website and other media. To find out more about the cookies and data we use, please check out our Privacy Policy.