Watch Season 2 - Ramadan Special: Cook with Gulf News Food - Emirati Seafood Erssia with Ghee

Welcome to Season 2, Episode 1 of the 'Cook with Gulf News Food' series that invites our readers to watch and learn from our guest chefs and home cooks. Share your experiences at food@gulfnews.com

Seafood Erssia with ghee or clarified butter

Ingredients

500 gms mixed seafood (recipe uses fresh mussels, calamari and prawns. Clean them well under running water before use)

350 gms or 1.5 cups basmati rice

1/2 tsp cardamom powder

1 tsp bzar spice mix (dry roast 10 gms cumin seeds, 15 gms coriander seeds, 5 gms cloves, 10 gms cardamom, 5 gms dry red chilli powder or paprika and blend them to a fine powder)

150 ml local ghee

1 gm white pepper

1000 ml or 4 cups water

2.5 gms salt or to taste

2 gms or 1/4th tsp turmeric powder

Method:

1. Heat the pan and add the ghee, add the seafood, cardamon powder, white pepper, salt and mix

2. Add the rice along with the stock and cook the seafood until it is done. Mash the rice slightly as you mix them together.

Note: The recipe here uses long-grained basmati, however, Chef Mussabeh said you can use risotto rice or any other variety of rice readily available.

Recipe courtesy: Jumeriah Zabeel Saray, Dubai

What other recipes would you like featured in the "Cook with Gulf News Food series?' Tell us at food@gulfnews.com