Watch Season 2 - Ramadan Special: Cook with Gulf News Food - Emirati Watermelon Mozzarella Salad

Episode 9 of the 'Cook with Gulf News Food' series

Watermelon Mozzarella Salad

Ingredients:

150 gms mozzarella cheese

200 gms watermelon

100 gms cherry tomato

2 gms basil

10 ml balsamic vinegar

10 ml olive oil

1 gm dry black olives

1 gm salt and pepper

Method:

1. Cut the mozzarella, watermelon and cherry tomato.

2. Mix the olive oil and balsamic together.

3. Put all of them in a mixing bowl and mix them well.

4. Place it on the plate and garnish it with basil and dry black olives.

Recipe courtesy: Amala Indian restaurant, Jumeriah Zabeel Saray, Dubai

