Watch Season 2 - Ramadan Special: Cook with Gulf News Food - Emirati Watermelon Mozzarella Salad

Season 2 - Ramadan Special: Cook with Gulf News Food - Emirati Watermelon Mozzarella Salad
Watermelon Mozzarella Salad
Ingredients:
150 gms mozzarella cheese
200 gms watermelon
100 gms cherry tomato
2 gms basil
10 ml balsamic vinegar
10 ml olive oil
1 gm dry black olives
1 gm salt and pepper
Method:
1. Cut the mozzarella, watermelon and cherry tomato.
2. Mix the olive oil and balsamic together.
3. Put all of them in a mixing bowl and mix them well.
4. Place it on the plate and garnish it with basil and dry black olives.
Recipe courtesy: Amala Indian restaurant, Jumeriah Zabeel Saray, Dubai
