When you put a name to such an activity and work on trying it out, it does feel like a breath of fresh air in an otherwise busy day, filled with schoolwork, assignments, tasks and household duties. “Who knew, TikTok would become my life coach,” Desai laughs.

Desai’s daughter inspiration comes from the content creator Trina Merz’s viral video, where she commits to do one activity, solely for herself after a long, busy day of activities. It could be something as simple as calling your mother, or cooking a delicious meal, Merz says in the video. “It doesn’t even have to be a huge time commitment. It could just be making a cup of tea and cosying up with a book. Anything that makes you feel as you had some space in it.” The comments on the video encapsulate why the trend turned so viral, with many users calling it ‘the healthiest lifestyle tip’ they’ve seen in a while.

‘You just had a bad day; it’s not a bad life’

Saving the day could be as simple as just listening to your favourite playlist or reading a book. Image Credit: Shutterstock

Dubai-based Firdous Khan is pleased that this trend exists. “If TikTok is what it takes for people to hit pause on their life and reducing stress for themselves, then that is something deeply beneficial for them,” she says. “I think it’s rather promising as it means that people recognise that they need to find ways to take care of themselves, not just in therapy or at night, but just generally.” It’s a way of remembering that you just had a bad moment, or a bad day - not a bad life.

She emphasises that these few moments helps to tame the overwhelming stress and anxiety that one feels during the day. “There are so many ways stressors take a toll on us, from fear of failure, perfectionism, trying to please others, or just wallowing in self-pity,” she says. “These little moments build up and stress can manifest as rapid breathing, increase in heart rates, headaches, or even panic attacks.” So, when you dedicate time to saving the day, you focus on what exactly you need in that particular moment and that’s a good way to break the stress cycle, she says. You show up for others and you show up for yourself. “This trend acknowledges that you are in control of your life. You can decide how to react and move forward.” And so, without these checkpoints, everything blurs together and you head towards a burnout.

For instance, Mudita Karnik, an Abu Dhabi-based homemaker looks up different and challenging recipes and decides to cook them, once a week. “It’s a win for me, I would say. Last week, I tried making a particular fish curry that I have never done before,” she says. The effort turned out to be a success, as she watched her entire family finish a bowl of steaming fish curry and rice.

You are your own safe space

It isn’t just about ‘saving the day’, it’s about saving the relationship with yourself. Image Credit: Shutterstock

It’s a way of building trust with yourself, says Priscilla Gordon, an Abu Dhabi-based stress specialist. “See, no one’s exempt from bad days. They’re going to come, and life will hit you with curveballs, regardless, and we can’t control that. But, when you have brief moments like these, it helps to save the day just a little, and connect with yourself again. So you’re essentially ending the day on the note with, ‘okay today was so terrible, but I did something for myself’.”

This is crucial for those who are especially hard on themselves; they tend to stew in the what-ifs and are unable to pull themselves out of their dark alleys. “If you do try to practise something like this, it might bolster belief in yourself that you are your best support. You’re listening to your needs, be it eating healthily or drinking enough water. It isn’t just about ‘saving the day’, it’s about saving the relationship with yourself,” says Gordon. And, you just might have confidence to battle worse days in the future.

Balancing comfort and care

Of course, this trend is the easiest and most convenient to misconstrue, say Gordon and Firdaus. “People think, that ‘oh good, I’ll just save the day by ordering a large bowl of ice cream and junk food’. When you start indulging in that idea and keep to it, that’s when the problem arises,” says Gordon.

She emphasises that ‘saving the day’ should balance comfort with intentional, sustainable self-care, instead of fleeting fixes. “The idea here is to nurture yourself in ways that bring true well-being, not temporary escapes that may compromise your health in the long run,” she explains. “So instead of choosing something that numbs stress temporarily, it’s about actions that ultimately strengthen you - like calling a loved one, going for a walk, or cooking a nourishing meal.”

Firdous adds that this isn’t about depriving yourself of comfort, but rather choosing activities that truly restore you. “You can have a pastry once in a while, but the essence of this trend is to show up for yourself in ways that enrich your mental and emotional health,” she says. “Eventually, it should align with your values and needs and move past than just a momentary fix; it’s a lasting investment in your own well-being.”

Think of it as your personal ‘plot twist’ moment, where you grab control of the day and do something that gives you a quick, meaningful boost. Image Credit: Shutterstock

Create your own plot twist

Saving the day can be surprisingly easy - and fun. Imagine this: You’re in the middle of a chaotic workday or a never-ending stream of errands, and all it takes to turn things around is a small, joyful pause just for you. “It could be as simple as stepping outside for five minutes of fresh air, putting on a song that makes you happy or indulging in a cup of coffee with no interruptions,” says Gordon.

Think of it as your personal ‘plot twist’ moment, where you grab control of the day and do something that gives you a quick, meaningful boost. “Whether it’s scribbling down a dream you have, taking a ten-minute break with a book, or calling someone who always makes you laugh, saving the day is about claiming one small, feel-good victory amid the hustle and bustle,” says Firdous.

UAE residents have a few tricks up their sleeves: Diana Ingrid, an Abu Dhabi-based sales professional, enjoys a quick game of squash against the wall outside her home. “Nothing that relieves stress more than just a whacking a ball against the wall.” Others like Mashka Elsa, a Dubai-based homemaker prefer to just meditate with the room closed. “Sometimes, saving the day is as simple as focused breathwork. I didn’t know this was a Tiktok trend; I’ve been doing it for years, but glad that people at least know about it now.”