Dubai: The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has announced that preparations are currently underway to draft a National Policy to Enhance Women’s Health to bolster the health and well-being of women in the UAE by providing tailored healthcare within a unified, multisectoral national framework, in collaboration with strategic partners.

Physical, psychological healthcare services

The initiative aims to support the UAE’s efforts being made to deliver the best physical and psychological healthcare services for women through health policies tailored to address the unique health needs of women throughout every phase of their lives.

The new policy will be built based on core values such as leadership support, governance, gender equality in health, a holistic life cycle approach to health, and a dedication to quality and inclusivity in women’s health services. Additionally, it emphasises the integration of women’s health across all policy areas and the principle of shared responsibility.

Strategic vision

Abdul Rahman bin Mohamed Al Owais, Minister of Health and Prevention (MoHAP)

Abdul Rahman bin Mohamed Al Owais, Minister of Health and Prevention (MoHAP), said that the UAE prioritises promoting healthcare standards and achieving sustainable development in the health sector, adding that women’s health is not just an integral part of this vision but a testament to our nation’s commitment to its people.

National framework

Also, in conjunction with the country’s celebrations of Emirati Women’s Day on Monday, the Ministry organised a workshop to develop a unified national framework to consolidate efforts across sectors, enhance women’s health, and continue improving both preventive and curative healthcare services for women throughout their lives.

The workshop was attended by representatives of health authorities, numerous officials, public health and health education experts, and partners from diverse sectors dedicated to promoting women’s health.

The workshop included an assessment of the present state of women’s health services, along with mechanisms for their strategic development, while also analysing local and global statistics. Key discussions revolved around themes such as bolstering maternal and reproductive health, combating chronic diseases prevalent among women, mental health support, elderly care for women, and an emphasis on health education and awareness initiatives tailored for women of various age groups in the UAE.

Dr Lubna Al Shaali, Director of Public Health Policy Department, said the draft national policy aims to bolster women's health in collaboration with stakeholders.

Women’s empowerment in health sector

During the workshop, Dr Hussain Abdul Rahman Al Rand, Assistant Undersecretary for the Public Health Sector, lauded the collaborative efforts between MoHAP and all stakeholders in shaping the national policy to advance women’s health. He emphasised that women hold unique status in the UAE, citing the steadfast support of the nation’s visionary leadership. This support has equipped women with the necessary tools to play pivotal roles in societal contributions, particularly within the health sector, establishing them as integral pillars of the healthcare system.

Public Health Promotion

Dr Lubna Al Shaali, Director of Public Health Policy Department, affirmed that work is underway to draft a preliminary version of the national policy to bolster women’s health in collaboration with stakeholders.