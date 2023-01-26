1 of 9
Abu Dhabi has a mix of cultural, adventurous and family-friendly activities. This time we compiled places to head to for off-the-beat experiences.
Driving through Abu Dhabi has become more scenic since the Abu Dhabi City Municipality planted 10,000 flower and fruit trees along the main roads.
Al Wathba: This outer district of Abu Dhabi, is a great place for couples, families and friends to visit. The Wetland Reserve here is known for its large population of flamingoes, with as many as 4,000 living there in the winter. But many other bird, aquatic and plant species thrive on the site. Two walking trails allow trekkers to explore the area and bird-watch. You can also visit the fossil dunes, and the Al Wathba Salt Lake – located close to the dunes. The salt lake is a man-made lake, but the beautiful salt deposits were not intentionally created.
Sheikh Zayed Festival: The festival is on until March but you can catch some adventure in the upcoming weekends here. Enjoy motocross, car drifting and other adrenaline-pumping activities. On Saturday, January 28, the Sheikh Zayed Festival will feature firework displays along with the Emirates Fountain and laser shows.
Mugheirah Bay: This Abu dhabi waterfront destination is trending online and for good reason. The venue offers various activities for visitors of all ages including splash and skate parks, outdoor gym, cycling track, multi-purpose courts, as well as laser tag and paintball centre.
Green Mubazzarah: This is a free green park at the foot of Jebel Hafeet mountain in Al Ain, also known as Jebel Hafeet Park . Its highlight is the toboggan run- a hot spring running in the stream for anyone to soak their feet in, to soak away any travel aches or pains in the natural mineral hot springs here. This natural oasis is a terrific spot to unwind, for family picnics, walks, games, and barbecues.
Mazaara Farm: If you’re looking for something unique to experience in Abu Dhabi with the family in tow, try Mazaraa Farm Al Bahyah. Enjoy an escape from the shiny city with interactions with farm animals including buffalos, horses, sheep, hens and cows.
Jebel Hafeet: If you want to enjoy astonishing views of Al Ain city, then the summit of Jebel Hafeet is your go-to destination. The height of the mountain peak is 1,249 meters, and it is the highest in Abu Dhabi and the second highest in the UAE, making it an ideal stop for walking, motorcycling, biking and off-roading. Al Ain’s Jebel Hafeet Desert Park at the foot of the peak is also worth a visit for fun activities.
Louvre Abu Dhabi: Head to the iconic Louvre Abu Dhabi for a day enjoying and immersing yourself in art and architecture. While there, there is no better way to enjoy the artistic masterpiece that the structure is than with a kayaking session. You do have to book your slot in advance. They have a Bollywood exhibition on now as well.
