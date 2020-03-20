Residents advised to keep off the streets during disinfection drive

Dubai Municipality staff sterilise the streets of the city in the early hours of Saturday. Image Credit: Irish Eden Belleza/Gulf News

Dubai: The Dubai Municipality (DM) started a massive 11-day sterilisation campaign in the early hours of Saturday, in a mission that will cover at least 95 roads across the city.

“The intensive disinfection drive will not only cover Dubai’s major roads but will also target the denselypopulated streets as well as the interior lanes in a major bid to curb the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19),” a DM spokesperson told Gulf News on Friday.

The deadly virus, which originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December last year, has so far affected 140 people in the UAE, with 27 reported new cases on Thursday, while 31 patients have fully recovered.

Authorities have assured the public the UAE has a comprehensive health system to protect people and keep coronavirus at bay. The government has also urged the people to observe proper hygiene and practice social distancing to avoid contracting the disease.

DM said they will use the latest technology during the sterilisation drive. They also advised residents to keep off the streets while they are doing the disinfection.

Streets covered during sterilisation

Day 1

Naif St

Al Rigga St

Al Murraqabat St

Baniyas St

Al Khor St

Al Rasheed St

Abu Hail St

Al Maktoum St

Al Quds St

Al Nahda St

Port Saeed St

Day 2

Souk Deira St

Al Wahida St

Hor Al Anz St

Hor Al Anz East St

Doha St

Damascus St

Beirut St

Cairo St

Al Quds St

Abu Bakr Seddiq St

Day 3

King Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud St

Umm Al Sheif St

Umm Suqeim St

Al Hadiqa Street

Jumeirah St

2nd of December St

Al Thanya St

Al Safa St

Al-Badaa St

Al Manara St

Al Wasl St

Trade Center St

Financial Center St

Al Mustaqbal St

Day 4

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Blvd

Financial Center St

Happiness St

2nd Zabeel St

Oud Metha St

Al Satwa St

Sheikh Zayed Road

Al Khail St

Day 5

Al Mankhool St

Al Mina Rd

Khalid Bin Al Waleed Rd

Sheikh Rashid Road

Riyadh St

Al Seef St

Al Ghubaiba Rd

Kuwait St

Umm Hurair Rd

Day 6

Amman St

Khartoum St

Algeria St

Tunis St

Baghdad St

Halab St

Beirut St

Damascus St

Doha St

Day 7

Al Khawaneej St

Rabat St

Airport Rd

Al Warqa’a 1 St

Tripoli St

Nad Al Hamar Rd

Ras Al Khor St

Al Warqa’a 2/3/4 St

Al Amardi St

Day 8

Warsan 1 St

Manama St

Nad Umm Al Hasa St

Al Meydan Rd

International City St

Day 9

Al Marabea’ St

Al Asayel St

Al Barsha St

Hessa St

Al Khamila St

Latifa Bint Hamdan St

Al Naseem St

First Al Khail St

Al Suhool Street

Day 10

Me’aisam St

Al Qudra Rd

Al Fay Rd

Qarn Al Sabkha Rd

Al Yalayis St

Expo Road

Al Maktoum Airport Rd

Day 11

Stables St

Seeh Al-Dahl St

Seeh Al Salam St