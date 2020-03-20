Dubai: The Dubai Municipality (DM) started a massive 11-day sterilisation campaign in the early hours of Saturday, in a mission that will cover at least 95 roads across the city.
“The intensive disinfection drive will not only cover Dubai’s major roads but will also target the denselypopulated streets as well as the interior lanes in a major bid to curb the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19),” a DM spokesperson told Gulf News on Friday.
The deadly virus, which originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December last year, has so far affected 140 people in the UAE, with 27 reported new cases on Thursday, while 31 patients have fully recovered.
Authorities have assured the public the UAE has a comprehensive health system to protect people and keep coronavirus at bay. The government has also urged the people to observe proper hygiene and practice social distancing to avoid contracting the disease.
DM said they will use the latest technology during the sterilisation drive. They also advised residents to keep off the streets while they are doing the disinfection.
Streets covered during sterilisation
Day 1
Naif St
Al Rigga St
Al Murraqabat St
Baniyas St
Al Khor St
Al Rasheed St
Abu Hail St
Al Maktoum St
Al Quds St
Al Nahda St
Port Saeed St
Day 2
Souk Deira St
Al Wahida St
Hor Al Anz St
Hor Al Anz East St
Doha St
Damascus St
Beirut St
Cairo St
Al Quds St
Abu Bakr Seddiq St
Day 3
King Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud St
Umm Al Sheif St
Umm Suqeim St
Al Hadiqa Street
Jumeirah St
2nd of December St
Al Thanya St
Al Safa St
Al-Badaa St
Al Manara St
Al Wasl St
Trade Center St
Financial Center St
Al Mustaqbal St
Day 4
Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Blvd
Financial Center St
Happiness St
2nd Zabeel St
Oud Metha St
Al Satwa St
Sheikh Zayed Road
Al Khail St
Day 5
Al Mankhool St
Al Mina Rd
Khalid Bin Al Waleed Rd
Sheikh Rashid Road
Riyadh St
Al Seef St
Al Ghubaiba Rd
Kuwait St
Umm Hurair Rd
Day 6
Amman St
Khartoum St
Algeria St
Tunis St
Baghdad St
Halab St
Beirut St
Damascus St
Doha St
Day 7
Al Khawaneej St
Rabat St
Airport Rd
Al Warqa’a 1 St
Tripoli St
Nad Al Hamar Rd
Ras Al Khor St
Al Warqa’a 2/3/4 St
Al Amardi St
Day 8
Warsan 1 St
Manama St
Nad Umm Al Hasa St
Al Meydan Rd
International City St
Day 9
Al Marabea’ St
Al Asayel St
Al Barsha St
Hessa St
Al Khamila St
Latifa Bint Hamdan St
Al Naseem St
First Al Khail St
Al Suhool Street
Day 10
Me’aisam St
Al Qudra Rd
Al Fay Rd
Qarn Al Sabkha Rd
Al Yalayis St
Expo Road
Al Maktoum Airport Rd
Day 11
Stables St
Seeh Al-Dahl St
Seeh Al Salam St
Al Habab St