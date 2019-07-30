Dubai: Paramedics will soon be trained to carry out ultrasounds in emergency cases and relay the results electronically back to the hospital to save time in diagnosis, it was announced on Tuesday.

This was just one of the revelations made at a press conference to announce the World Academic Emergency Medicine Congress (WAEMC), which will be held in Dubai for the first time on October 20-24.

Around 2,000 participants are expected to take part in the event, which is being organised by the Dubai Health Authority (DHA) and Index Conferences and Exhibitions.

Congratulating Dubai for bagging the winning bid, Dr Sagar Galwankar, executive director of the World Academic Council for Emergency Medicine (WACEM) said: “In emergency medicine, speed is equal to better trauma care. By training first responders to carry out ultrasound, we provide advance knowledge of a patient’s condition to doctors even before the ambulance reaches the hospital. Besides that we train first responders in carrying out sonography for adults and children prior to their hosptial admission.”

The congress will for the first time bring together educators, researchers, clinicians and institutions from across the world, to share experiences and talk about advancements, innovations and academic achievements in the fields of trauma, emergency and acute care medicine.

Humaid Al Qutami, director-general of DHA, said the congress will focus on key topics that include public health and emergency medicine, critical care, trauma and injury prevention, paediatric emergency medicine and preventive child health, health promotion and health protection, pre-hospital and disaster medicine, education and quality in emergency medicine and emergency nursing.

Dr Sara Kadhim, secretary-general of WACEM and head of the emergency department at Rashid Hospital said: “The conference will also contribute to enhancing the general knowledge of the participants regarding diagnosis and treatment in emergency medicine and trauma. Participants can also receive the Continuing Medical Education points approved by DHA.”