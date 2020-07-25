Team from Aster Hospitals UAE will help patients cope with mental impact of the disease

Recovered COVID-19 patients attending the launch of COSMOS, a support group for coronavirus patients. Image Credit:

Dubai: Aster Hospitals UAE have launched a support group called COSMOS for COVID-19 patients.

As a part of the initiative, a dedicated team will focus on motivating patients recovering in isolation, help them deal with mental trauma, feelings of anxiety, depression and loneliness through recovery sessions.

It will also aid them in post-discharge rehabilitation through physical therapy, nutrition advice and mental health support.

COSMOS – short for ‘Circle of Strength, Master of Self’ – provides a platform for COVID-19 patients admitted at the hospitals to connect with each other and with their doctors, dieticians and family members through a digital application.

It will include “educative sessions, friendly conversations, interactive games”, among others, in designated lobbies within the COVID zone ward for positive patients to come together.

The initiative, under the leadership of Dr Sherbaz Bichu, CEO, Aster Hospitals UAE, was formally launched at a post COVID-19 recovery session attended by treated and recovered patients at Aster Hospitals UAE.

Dr Bichu said, “We have seen our patients go through various levels of mental stress - anxiety, fear, loneliness and depression brought about by separation from families and loved ones, and uncertainty regarding the outcome from this disease. Many of them are expats with families back in their home country who are even otherwise constantly worried. For them, sustained motivation and support in channelling their emotional stress is a key factor in the holistic recovery process.”