Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, has affirmed that the development of the health sector is a top priority for the Dubai government.

He has reiterated that the healthcare sector is vital in ensuring the well-being of the community and positioning Dubai as a global leader in health and wellbeing, in accordance with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

Sheikh Hamdan emphasised that the health sector has a critical role to play in serving the community and improving the health and quality of life of its members. He noted that the health sector also supports the growth of Dubai’s economy, both through increased investments in medical facilities and the development of medical tourism.

Visit to hospitals

Sheikh Hamdan made these remarks during his visit to two hospitals in Dubai - HMS Mirdif Hospital and Barraquer Eye Hospital. Sheikh Hamdan was accompanied by Awadh Seghayer Al Ketbi, Director-General of the Dubai Health Authority (DHA), and several other officials.

He commenced his tour of the two facilities with HMS Mirdif Hospital, where he was greeted by a team of hospital leaders, including doctors and administrators. At the start of the visit, Sheikh Hamdan was briefed about the hospital and its specialities.

HMS Mirdif Hospital boasts a capacity of 160 beds, including 26 intensive care rooms, 70 inpatient rooms, 40 outpatient rooms, four delivery rooms, and four advanced operating rooms.

Sheikh Hamdan was also informed of the hospital’s range of medical specialities, which includes critical areas such as oncology, catheterisation, heart surgery, neurosurgery, plastic surgery, urology, nephrology, ear, nose and throat, and emergency medicine. He was briefed on the advanced equipment and techniques employed in the hospital’s operating theatres and intensive care rooms.

Sheikh Hamdan received detailed explanations from medical specialists about the various treatment methods available at the hospital, as well as the latest medical advancements in diagnosis, prevention, and treatment.

Subsequently, he visited Barraquer Eye Hospital UAE, which is a branch of the renowned Barraquer Ophthalmology Centre based in Barcelona, Spain. The centre, which specialises in ophthalmology, has been in operation for 80 years and established its first international branch in Dubai a decade ago.

The Dubai branch of the hospital comprises 17 diagnostic rooms, 16 day-care units, 13 consultation rooms, eight inpatient rooms, eight optometry rooms, and four state-of-the-art operating rooms. The hospital is staffed by a medical team of 27 specialised doctors and an optometrist besides nursing staff.

During his visit, Sheikh Hamdan met with doctors who specialise in the treatment of various eye diseases and surgeries. The specialists briefed him about the quality of services and medical consultations that the hospital provides to its patients, including children.

During his tour of the hospital, Sheikh Hamdan visited specialised clinics, diagnostic and treatment rooms, operating rooms, and special care units that were equipped with the latest technologies and smart solutions.