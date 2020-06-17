Abu Dhabi: Following extensive tests, UAE authorities announced the detection of 382 cases on Wednesday. The daily tests have increased from 25,000 to over 40,000, UAE Minister of Health said on Wednesday.
Two deaths were also announced in the briefing. 676 recoveries were also announced.
The total number of recovered cases is now 29,537 while total death toll is 295. Overall, the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the country stands at 43,364.
In emirates other than Dubai, elderly above 60 and younger than 70 are allowed to visit malls, shopping centres etc. from Thursday onwards, authorities announced.
Dubai had announced the ease in restrictions for elderly (everyone over 60) and children (younger than 12) earlier on Wednesday as well. Outside Dubai, in other emirates, restrictions are still in place for those older than 70.