Dubai: The long Eid break is right round the corner and with it, a rush at the airports as many UAE residents have opted to travel abroad for the holidays.

At Dubai International Airport, Emirates said it expects more than 372,000 passengers to fly out from Terminal 3 between August 8 and 10, peaking at 100,000 on Friday August 9.

To make the holiday a hassle-free one, a few simple tips will ensure that you don’t suffer from the dreaded jet lag, or any other issues related to motion or travel sickness.

On Wednesday, the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) recommended six travel tips to ensure the safety and well-being of UAE residents planning to travel abroad.

1. Jet Lag

Travellers might experience a disruption with their biological clock during long trips, especially when flying to distant countries, where it might be challenging for the person to adjust the internal timing of the human body. The most common symptoms of jet lag include sleeping disorders, gastrointestinal disorders, lack of concentration, fatigue and general weakness.

MoHAP recommends taking adequate sleep, rest during long trips, drinking plenty of fluids, avoiding drinking coffee, tea and other stimulants, as well as eating healthy food.

2. Motion sickness

Travel sickness is caused by a disturbance in the human senses and excess movement. The most common signs are dizziness, tiredness, nausea, headache and vomiting.

To relieve symptoms of travel sickness, MoHAP recommends changing the place of sitting in the aircraft, choosing a suitable place such as the front of the plane or at the wing. Also, the ministry recommends avoiding eating immediately at the beginning of the trip, chewing gum or mint candy, and to consult your doctor to prescribe a drug that relieves the symptoms of vertigo.

3. Disturbance of the cardiovascular system

Sitting for long periods of time causes a disturbance of the cardiovascular system, which might lead to deep vein thrombosis (DVT). DVT is one of the factors that can lead to blood clotting in deep veins, especially in legs, according to the ministry. Travellers are advised to walk almost every three hours or do chair exercises on a regular basis and wear loose clothing.

There are also health risks associated with the environment, including health disorders associated with high altitudes, represented in a number of symptoms that appear when climbing into the highlands. Its symptoms include fatigue, headache, nausea, dizziness, shortness of breath and loss of appetite.

MoHAP advises travellers to consult with the doctor, especially those suffering from heart or respiratory diseases, taking into account drinking plenty of fluids to avoid feeling thirsty and also avoid smoking and drinking alcohol.

4. Diseases caused by mosquito bites, insects or infected animals

Curiosity often drives travellers to touch animals, which may be infected with many diseases. It is important to avoid direct contact with animals, especially in places where rabies is prevalent.

It’s recommended to consult your doctor immediately when bit by animals or insects, and to wash the infected area with a sterile solution.

In the event of traveling to mosquito-infested areas, the traveller may need to use protective doses for mosquito bites and to wear long-sleeved clothing.

5. Exposure to sunstroke, heat Exhaustion or extreme cold

Some travellers may experience many symptoms due to severe temperature imbalance, which can lead to serious health problems. The Ministry of Health advised travellers to avoid exposure to direct sunlight for long periods of time, to use protective creams, as well as to wear a headcover and clothes covering the hands and feet, in addition to drinking plenty of fluids to stay hydrated.

6. Food and waterborne infections

Food is a basic need, and travellers may experience many food-borne and contaminated water diseases that cause symptoms such as diarrhea, abdominal pain, nausea, fever, or vomiting.

Take into account to drink enough water from reliable sources, eat healthy food and inquire about the contents of the meal.

Food offered by street vendors should be avoided to avert the symptoms of food poisoning, as well as reducing the intake of salad as much as possible, and not to eat uncooked food.