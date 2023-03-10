Kidney health is most important for overall well-being. Kidney diseases are silent killers that can significantly affect one’s quality of life. They rank among the top 10 causes of mortality. Worldwide, the most common causes of chronic kidney disease (CKD) are diabetes mellitus and hypertension. Lifestyle factors such as obesity, smoking, genetics, geographical area predisposition, low socioeconomic status, medication abuse, poor work conditions, unhealthy dietary habits, and addictions, are also causing CKD, according to the expert doctors at Burjeel Medical City. It is estimated that by 2040, kidney disease will rank among the top five causes of mortality.

Advanced kidney care

With an aim to promote kidney health awareness and offer comprehensive and 24x7 care for kidney patients in the UAE and beyond, Burjeel Medical City has a team of experts from nephrology and urology to dialysis care. The Department of Nephrology at Burjeel Medical City is committed to providing exceptional evidence-based healthcare and treatments for people suffering from acute and chronic kidney diseases. It is led by well-experienced healthcare professionals equipped with leading-edge medical technology and state-of-the-art facilities to provide the best possible care for their patients.

The Western-Board-certified nephrologists at the hospital are well-trained in the multifaceted approach required for treating complex kidney diseases. The multi-disciplinary team at Burjeel Medical City uses the latest diagnostic and intervention technologies to treat kidney and urological problems across all age groups. The department also features several dedicated clinics that provide focused medical services. The renal health clinic at the hospital offers specialized care for ureteric stones, kidney stones, UTIs, hydrocele/varicocele, and urethral strictures. Burjeel Medical City also provides Nuclear Medicine tests, which can diagnose and find the cause of reduced kidney function.

The most advanced treatments available at the hospital include care for kidney cancers like renal cell carcinoma, renal sarcoma, Wilm’s Tumor, etc. The team of experts, including nephrologists, surgeons, pathologists, oncologists, and radiologists, have years of experience treating kidney cancers and have helped many patients achieve positive outcomes.

It has comprehensive radiology services using MRI, CT scan, and 3D Ultrasound machines and is also equipped to perform round-the-clock interventional uro-radiology services such as urethrography, pyelography, and cystourethrography using the best fluoroscopy machines.

Also, advanced and state-of-the-art treatments are available in the hospital for patients with kidney stones. The lithotripsy unit offers a wide range of solutions like non-invasive, minimally invasive, laparoscopic, endoscopic, and open surgeries including ESWL, ureteroscopy, Retrograde Intrarenal Surgery (RIRS), pyelolithotomy, laparoscopic varicocelectomy, laparoscopic pyeloplasty, transurethral resection of the prostate, transurethral resection of bladder tumour, optical urethrotomy for urethral stricture, and ureteric reimplantation.

The expert team also provides solutions for pregnancy-related kidney disease, endocrine disorders affecting the kidneys, poisoning and drug toxicity among others.

Comprehensive dialysis unit

The hospital is equipped with advanced dialysis systems that seamlessly integrate technology, safety, and comfort to provide the best possible and compassionate care in a friendly and comfortable environment. Burjeel Medical City has ten hemodialysis stations as well as an active home hemodialysis program. The hospital’s hemodialysis clinic deals with the treatment of advanced kidney failure by using a machine that functions as an artificial kidney and filters waste from the blood. A pleasant environment and nine dedicated treatment cubicles, each fitted with its own RO plant, guarantee a soothing ambiance for a dialysis experience.

Kidney transplant program

Burjeel Medical City’s Kidney Transplant Program offers comprehensive adult transplant services. The department’s experienced clinicians utilize a collaborative approach, working with experts from different specialties to bring individualized seamless care to patients with congenital problems or chronic conditions. A wide range of services from pre-transplant monitoring to long-term post-surgical care are also beneficial for patients and their families. The multidisciplinary transplant team is backed by cutting-edge technology, a robust in-house diagnostic laboratory and imaging services to facilitate kidney transplantation service.

Pivotal to the organ transplant program is access to an ecosystem focused on psychosocial and mental well-being support, health education, and advanced care, which is crucial in the patient’s transplant journey to enable a longer and more enhanced quality of life. The services include living donor kidney transplant, pre-emptive kidney transplant, and kidney paired exchange program.