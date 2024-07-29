He commended the MBRU graduates for their dedication and perseverance in striving for excellence throughout their educational journey. He urged them to continue their commitment to excellence as they transition into their professional careers, noting that their achievements will inspire future generations of medical professionals. He encouraged them to remain steadfast in their pursuit of knowledge, as their contributions will shape the future of healthcare and enhance the wellbeing of society.

The meeting was held in the presence of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai.

The 2024 graduating class from MBRU included 153 graduates from 24 programmes, spanning the Hamdan Bin Mohammed College of Dental Medicine, the College of Medicine, the College of Nursing and Midwifery, and the Deanship of Graduate Medical Education. Nearly 40 per cent of the graduates were young Emiratis, with the remaining graduates representing 27 different nationalities.

Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chancellor of MBRU and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Dubai Health, said: “I extend my deepest gratitude to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum for his unwavering support. His visionary leadership in establishing Dubai Health and his dedication to advancing healthcare and education in Dubai have been instrumental in shaping the Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences (MBRU). We take immense pride in our graduates who embody the values and aspirations of our nation. We are confident they will make significant contributions to the field of healthcare, both locally and on the global stage.”

Also present at the meeting were Dr. Raja Easa Al Gurg, Chairperson of the MBRU Council and Dubai Health Board Member; Dr. Amer Sharif, President of MBRU and CEO of Dubai Health; and Professor Alawi Alsheikh-Ali, Provost of MBRU and, Deputy CEO and Chief Academic Officer of Dubai Health.

At the event, Dr. Al Gurg said: “We extend our sincerest thanks and profound gratitude to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum for meeting our graduates and celebrating their remarkable achievements. This moment is a profound honour for both our graduates and us. Inspired by a visionary leader whose foresight has shaped the trajectory of healthcare and education, our graduates now stand as inspiring role models for excellence across all fields.”