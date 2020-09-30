The Prime Medical Center treats every patient with care while conforming to global standards of quality hygiene Image Credit: Supplied

The Prime Medical Center on Al Wasl Road delivers world-class expertise from among the best doctors in the neighborhood. Right from consultation and diagnosis, to testing and treatment to delivering medications from an in-built pharmacy, it’s proven to be a premium, one-stop service provider.

Its close proximity to Jumeirah and Al Safa makes it an easy medical center to visit, meaning a shorter waiting time when you arrive (but of course, you have to fix an appointment). Having medical assistance within reach in times of immediate need is also a great assurance.

The Prime Medical Centre on Al Wasl Road Image Credit: Supplied

One-stop destination, diverse services

Perhaps the most striking feature of the clinic is the vast portfolio of medical services that it offers across departments ranging from pediatrics and orthopedics to dermatology and cosmetology, ophthalmology, obstetrics and gynecology, general practice, ENT, dental, cardiology as well as super specialty departments like urology, psychiatry, gastroenterology and many more. Also, It is equipped with a full-fledged lab, radiology department and cardio testing featuring the highly advanced Echo Test for quicker, accurate results, unlike conventional tests. The advanced, modern dental department at Prime Medical Center on Al Wasl Road is also one of the largest of its kind across the Prime Healthcare Group.

Apart from state-of-the-art medical technology, what gives Prime Medical Center at Al Wasl Road its most decisive edge is the vast portfolio of the best medical minds – the most experienced doctors with globally proven expertise over the years.

Highest level of quality care

The Prime Medical Center treats every patient with care while conforming to global standards of quality hygiene, where every member of the staff from the nurses to the doctors, are fully trained in following safety measures while ensuring that they wear appropriate gear from masks to gloves, during medical assessments and treatments.

All medical wear and tools are designed for one-time use and immediately disposed-off post-treatment, to prevent transmission of any infection. Care has been taken to follow a sufficient degree of social distance, while also ensuring that every corner of the hospital or clinic is equipped with hand sanitizers to guarantee maximum cleanliness. It all adds up to the conclusion that out here, you are always in Prime Health!

For your peace of mind, visit Prime Medical Centre and book an appointment on 047070999