With a specific focus on the Gulf, Dr Syed Husain, lead consultant pulmonologist at King’s College Hospital London Dubai, emphasises the unique environmental factors influencing the prevalence of respiratory conditions in this episode of Know Plan Go, a podcast series by Gulf News in collaboration with Pfizer. It covers the diverse spectrum of respiratory illnesses prevalent in the Gulf, including asthma triggered by environmental factors like dust and allergies, obstructive sleep apnoea linked to obesity, bronchitis following viral infections, and smoking-related issues.
Dr Syed Husain, who has more than three decades of clinical experience in the United Kingdom in the National Health Service, delves into the impact viral respiratory infections have on these conditions.
The episode addresses the increased vulnerability of certain groups, such as asthmatics, diabetics, and individuals with cardiovascular diseases, to severe complications from viral respiratory infections. Dr Husain outlines preventive strategies, including early identification, appropriate testing for influenza, Covid-19, and bacterial infections, and the significance of timely medical intervention.
Furthermore, the conversation emphasises the importance of personal hygiene, handwashing, mask-wearing, and environmental protection measures like HEPA filters to reduce exposure to dust and pollutants, particularly in the region’s climatic conditions.
To watch the other vodcasts in the series, visit Gulfnews.com/know-plan-go