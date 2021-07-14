A Dubai Ambulance Services vehicle. Picture for illustrative purposes only. Image Credit: WAM

Dubai: Rapid response to road accidents and trauma cases plays one of the most crucial roles in saving lives. NMC Healthcare has been working closely with Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services (DCAS) for the last six years as first responder in rescuing such victims at NMC Royale in Dubai Investment Park (DIP) and NMC Specialty Hospital in Al Nahda, Dubai.

DCAS and NMC Healthcare entered into an agreement in 2015. Since then, the two entities have been attending to road accident and crash victims at NMC facilities in DIP and Al Nahda. Dubai Ambulance Services also maintains a Dispatch Centre of five ambulances at NMC Hospital — DIP and Al Nahda.

Saving injured victims

The health-care facility has looked after more than 10,000 patients who were rescued by DCAS vehicles, which have attended to about 650 cases on a monthly average. NMC was chosen as the best hospital by DCAS in 2018.

The hospital group has gifted a special Nissan GTR ‘First Responder’ vehicle to DCAS for rapid access and rescue of accident victims. Michael Brenden Davis, CEO of NMC Healthcare, handed over the keys of the sophisticated vehicle to Khalifa Hassan Abdul Kareem Al Darrai, executive director of DCAS.

Al Darrai, said: “We are always seeking to develop our emergency services in all possible ways, including activating our partnerships with all health sector institutions and bodies. We see NMC Healthcare as an active partner in the development and improvement of community healthcare services.”

Davis said: “We are grateful to the management of Dubai Ambulance Services for their faith in our ability to deliver on our shared goal of keeping our community safe. NMC is proud of this partnership and will continue to enrich this association.”