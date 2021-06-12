File picture: Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine at Zabeel Primary Health Centre in Dubai. Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Dubai: Nine out of ten COVID-19 patients hospitalised and admitted to intensive care unit in Dubai are unvaccinated, a senior health official announced on Saturday.

According to Dr Alawi Al Sheikh Ali, Deputy Director General of Dubai Health Authority (DHA), eight out of ten people who tested positive for COVID-19 were also unvaccinated.

“Studies have shown that the vast majority of COVID-19 infections are detected among those who did not receive the vaccine,” Dr Alawi said.

He added that several studies conducted in coordination with the Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences and the Dubai Data of the Smart Dubai Department, have proven the efficiency of vaccines and it has also been proven that they are compatible with the studies announced globally.

More than 2.3 million people vaccinated

In an interview with Dubai TV, Dr Alawi revealed that more than 2.3 million people have so far taken the COVID-19 vaccine in Dubai after six months of launching the first vaccination campaign in the emirate.

He clarified that 83 per cent of target groups and eligible people have received the first dose while 64 per cent of them have taken the two doses.

Dr Alawi revealed that 20 per cent of the target groups in Dubai have not taken the vaccine at all.