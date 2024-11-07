DUBLIN: Ireland meet New Zealand on Friday at Lansdowne Road in a rematch of last year's epic Rugby World Cup quarter-final which dashed Irish dreams of lifting the trophy.

The world number one side have bounced back from the devastating 28-24 defeat by retaining their Six Nations title and tying a two-Test series in South Africa.

The All Blacks finished second in the Rugby Championship, but come in to the game on the back of a victory over England last Saturday.

AFP Sport picks out three key things for the match:

Revenge? Forget it, says Farrell

They say revenge is a dish best served cold but whilst it might ring true for the Irish supporters and some of the players it is anything but for head coach Andy Farrell.

The 49-year-old Englishman swatted away suggestions a red mist would descend over his players eyes as they sought revenge.

The Irish matchday 23 will have 17 players from that quarter-final but the All Blacks just 10.

"It's different," said Farrell.

"Different coaching staff, a few different players, a long time ago, a new start for them.

"That's so much in the distant past for us now."

The fear factor has certainly evaporated for the Irish.

Having waited 111 years to record their first win over the All Blacks in Soldierfield in 2016 they lead them 5-4 in head to heads.

"Yeah it is a real rivalry now," said Farrell.

"Hopefully the way that we've performed or improved since Soldier Field, the respect is a little bit higher from their side for us now."

All Blacks test for Doris's captaincy

Caelan Doris has been outstanding since Farrell picked him early on in his tenure as coach and at 26 his reward is to be given the captaincy.

The No8 - considerably younger than the previous three captains Rory Best, Johnny Sexton and Peter O'Mahony - has already skippered Ireland once.

However, with all due respect to Italy, leading your team against the All Blacks is a completely different challenge.

Farrell said his lack of ego was a factor in promoting him and he has no doubts Doris can handle the pressure.

"He is unbelievably diligent in getting his own stuff right," said Farrell.

"He's come on leaps and bounds in the last four years in regards to that, he's worked it out.

"He's very comfortable in his own skin."

Aside from O'Mahony, who is on the bench, Doris has also had a word with Sexton.

"He's like a sponge," Farrell said of Doris.

"He's not panicking. He's taken it all in his stride and that puts everyone else at ease.

"He's comfortable allowing others to lead at the same time.

"On top of that, he's not in bad form is he?"

Fly-halves under pressure

Teams look to fly-halves to pull the strings, to be the puppet masters but both No 10s go into the match with question marks hanging over them.

Farrell has retained faith in Jack Crowley, who has been the first choice since Sexton hung up his boots after the quarter-final defeat to the All Blacks.

However, his form like that of his province Munster has been patchy this term.

"There's a bit of credit there, isn't there, with Jack," said Farrell.

"Like a few players, not just at Munster but at other provinces where I'm sure form is something they'd like to be pushing a bit further."

Former Ireland fullback Hugo MacNeill says Crowley has performed well but has yet to convince he can assume Sexton's mantle permanently.

"The most useful service these November Tests can provide is to have an undisputed first choice fly-half at the end of it," he told AFP.

The All Blacks have reverted to Damian McKenzie, who had been dropped to the replacements bench.

He returns as Beauden Barrett is undergoing a mandatory 12-day standdown period after failing a head injury assessment following the 24-22 win over England last Saturday.

McKenzie is a more flamboyant playmaker compared to the seasoned Barrett but that comes with risks attached.

"Ah, D-Mac is D-Mac, isn't he?" said head coach Scott Robertson.

"You get a bit of everything from him, but when he's on form, he's world-class."