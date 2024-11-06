Oasis songwriter Noel Gallagher believes his close friend, Pep Guardiola, will stay at Manchester City for one more season, though he cautions that “the end of an era is coming.”

The Spaniard’s contract with the Premier League champions is set to expire at the end of the season, and with no agreement on an extension in place, it has left many wondering whether this is his final season in England.

While the former Barcelona midfielder has yet to make a definitive decision about his future at Manchester City, reports from The Athletic suggest that the 53-year-old would be more inclined to sign a contract extension if the club were to face severe sanctions from the Premier League.

In February 2023, City were charged with over 115 alleged breaches of the Premier League's financial rules. An independent commission began its long-awaited hearing on the matter last month, with a verdict expected in the spring of 2025.

It has been suggested that if City were to be found guilty, Guardiola's decision to stay could be driven by a mix of loyalty and defiance. He is reportedly unwilling to abandon a club he has grown to love, especially during such a turbulent time.

As a lifelong City fan who has grown close to Guardiola over the years, Gallagher is confident his friend isn’t done with the club yet, though he doubts Guardiola will commit to another long-term deal with the Cityzens.

Noel Gallagher is often seen at Man City games Image Credit: X

"He [Guardiola] is a good friend," he said.

"He means everything. I think when he eventually leaves and when people look back on what Manchester City is it will be with this guy in mind. He changed the game in the country as well.

"The guy is like a wizard. The players are completely under his spell, they'd run through a brick wall for him.

"He inspired young coaches who all want to be like him. He changed the way young coaches see the game.

"He'll get carried out of the stadium on a shield. I personally think he will stay one more year. He's not going to stay for another seven or eight years. It feels like the end of an era is coming. I think everybody is ready to give him what he deserves in a great send off."

City are currently on a run of three consecutive defeats following the 4-1 loss to Sporting in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

Bernardo Silva told the media post-match that the club is currently in a "dark place", but Guardiola came out fighting and won’t back away from the challenge currently facing the Premier League champions.

"We knew it would be a tough season at the start," said Guardiola. "I like it. I love it. I want to face it and lift my players.