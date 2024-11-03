London: England prop Joe Marler announced his retirement from international rugby on Sunday, just days after sparking controversy by calling for the New Zealand haka to be scrapped.

The 34-year-old, who had previously retired in 2018 before returning to help England reach the 2019 World Cup final, was part of the squad for the current November internationals. However, he left the camp early for personal reasons and missed England's 24-22 loss to the All Blacks at Twickenham.

Marler brought an end to his 95-cap Test career, but will continue playing for Harlequins until the end of the season.

"Playing for England always felt like living in a dream bubble," he said on Instagram. "I kept waiting for it to pop, but I know it's time."

He added: "I can't do what I used to do as well as I once could, and I want to prioritize my family. I want to cherish the memories of my career, both good and bad, without any regrets."

England head coach Steve Borthwick paid tribute to Marler, praising his toughness, competitiveness, and unique personality. He thanked Marler for his contributions to English rugby.

Marler's controversial comments about the haka drew criticism from many, including New Zealand fans. He later apologized for his "poorly articulated tweet" and acknowledged the cultural significance of the haka.

"I meant no malice in asking for it to be binned," he wrote in a new post on social media site X. "I'm grateful for the education received on how important the haka is to the New Zealand culture and hope others have a better understanding too."