Dubai: Dubai Health on Sunday announced the addition of a new cohort of Emirati nurses to its team.

The new cohort, all graduates holding a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from the College of Health Sciences at the University of Sharjah, has been placed across four locations within Dubai Health: Al Jalila Children’s Hospital, Rashid Hospital, Hatta Hospital, and Latifa Hospital.

Dr Amer Sharif, CEO of Dubai Health, said: “We are proud to continue to place local talent at the heart of the frontline workforce at Dubai Health. The latest cohort of Emirati nurses brings a wealth of knowledge and a local perspective to help our integrated academic health system elevate the standard of care and advance health for humanity.”

Khalifa Baqer, Chief Operating Officer at Dubai Health, said: “The arrival of these talented Emirati nurses marks another significant milestone for Dubai Health. Their dedication and passion for healthcare delivery will undoubtedly enhance our services and patient care. We are proud to offer a supportive environment for Emirati talent and are fully committed to supporting these nurses as they contribute to our vision to advance health for humanity.”