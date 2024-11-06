Abu Dhabi: The Department of Community Development - Abu Dhabi (DCD) today (Wednesday) unveiled its policy on the Protection of People of Determination, which comes within the framework of the Abu Dhabi Strategy for People of Determination that was launched in 2020 by President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The policy will be activated in collaboration with Family Care Authority, considered as the central body for receiving all cases of people with disability that will be addressed in cooperation with other relevant stakeholders and authorities, strategic partners and community members in the emirate of Abu Dhabi.

The Authority will receive cases of abuse reported to ensure immediate intervention to protect people of determination via its call centre at 800-444.

The policy aims to provide the support and protection to people of determination from all forms of maltreatment including abuse, neglect, exploitation and discrimination based on disability by establishing, unifying and activating a systematic mechanism. It will ensure that people with disabilities have access to protection measures and services tailored to their needs. This starts with raising community awareness and prevention and early detection of cases of abuse, reporting, conducting evaluation, and providing the necessary interventions to protect people with disabilities, so they can enjoy a safe life away from exposure to any type of maltreatment.

Shared responsibility

In addition, the policy emphasises that protecting people of determination is the responsibility of everyone, including families, workers, and service providers across various sectors. It seeks to raise community awareness of the rights of people of determination, the mechanisms for reporting cases of any maltreatment, and highlight the efforts made by Abu Dhabi government to build a supportive and empowering society and environment for people of determination.

Furthermore, it is crucial to reduce behavioural, communication, physical, and institutional barriers that people of determination face within their environment, to enable them to fully participate in society on an equal basis with others.

Dr Layla Abdulaziz Al Hyas, Executive Director of the Community Development Sector at DCD, emphasised that the department’s committed to establish a culture of safeguarding people of determination by ensuring their right to access the required protection they need. The policy was developed with the active involvement of people of determination and the associations representing them within the community, ensuring their voices were heard throughout the different stages of the policy development, with the goal of creating a comprehensive protection system that directly addresses and meets their needs.

Dr Layla said: “The launch of this policy comes as part of our ongoing efforts towards enhancing the rights of people of determination and provide them with opportunities that integrate them into all aspects of life. We achieve this by removing obstacles and motivating them to achieve their full potential, which is an important step towards reinforcing a permanent and ongoing commitment to improve their quality of life, and enhancing equal access to their rights, opportunities, services, thereby taking us closer to achieving societal justice.”

‘Societal shift’

She added: “We are fully aware that change begins within society itself. Educating individuals and institutions about the importance of adopting comprehensive practices and policies that ensure equality and respect for all segments of society, especially people of determination, is crucial. Our commitment extends beyond merely providing rights; we strive to create a societal shift and culture that celebrates human diversity and values each individual’s unique potential, fostering a sense of belonging and cohesion in our community.”

She continued: “Empowering people of determination to obtain the right of protection is one of our most important priorities. Since the launch of the Abu Dhabi Strategy for People of Determination in 2020 in cooperation with various entities, we have implemented many initiatives and programmes to support and empower people of determination. Protecting their rights, including the right of protection, is the responsibility of everyone — those who work with people of determination, their family members, and every member of society. It is essential for everyone to be aware of these rights, particularly the right of protection and access to protection services, and to participate in the collective efforts made by the Abu Dhabi government to safeguard and integrate them into society.”

Asma Al Azri, executive director of the family cases sector at the Family Care Authority, said: “We firmly believe that safeguarding people of determination is not just a social obligation but also an investment in our society’s future. Therefore, the Family Care Authority is dedicated to ensuring the success and inclusivity of this policy by working in harmony with the government of Abu Dhabi and following the framework of the 2020 Abu Dhabi Strategy for People of Determination.”