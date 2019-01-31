The businessman who was fit and active but a regular smoker was first diagnosed with a cardiac condition and despite regular medication experienced steady weight loss and felt fatigued. The screening showed up a tumorous growth in his lung but it was in the initial stages of malignancy. Dr Jordan conducted the VATS lobectomy and Ali was discharged within five days of surgery and has resumed his regular life in the UAE. Ali told Gulf News: “I was happy that there was minimal pain after the surgery and I was able to move about with little discomfort. Now I no longer feel fatigued and only have a small scar which has healed well. In a recent follow-up consultation I was declared free of cancer. I am relieved this has happened with such speed of recovery and minimal pain.”