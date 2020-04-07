How experts are working to improve the quality of care and health outcome of patients

Diabetes and eye care

In conversation with Dr Chidamber Boughram Srinivas, Specialist Ophthalmology

Age-related macular degeneration and diabetic maculopathy can cause visual impairment. How do you diagnose these conditions?

These conditions affect the central vision of the eye, impacting reading and writing vision if untreated.

In macular degeneration, the initial symptoms are distortion of lines and letters, and missing of letters or words. Generally, this affects people after the age of 60. In diabetic maculopathy, some of the earliest symptoms include difficulty in reading fine print and blurred patches in vision.

It is very important to diagnose both conditions as early as possible. This would help preserve vision and prevent further complications.

We can diagnose the macular changes by using the Amsler’s card and through an optical scan — Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT). This is a non-invasive test and we can get the results instantly.

What is the line of treatment for these issues?

Once confirmed, both need intravitreal injections to stop the progression of the disease and prevent further damage of vision.

These injections are the only treatment that is currently available. Patients need these once a month until the macula becomes dry and no recurrent fluid accumulation occurs. In diabetes, it’s very important to keep the blood sugar under control to prevent the development of recurring macular oedema. Antioxidants supplements also play a very important role for maintaining macular health.

We also recommend monthly follow-up along with home monitoring of vision using the Amsler’s card. These measures can help detect recurrence of the condition.

Diabetes and hypertension

In conversation with Dr Mathews J. Alapatt, Specialist Internal Medicine

The coexistence of diabetes and high blood pressure can increase the risk of heart disease, kidney disease and other health problems. What are the best ways to manage these conditions while confined at home?

Diabetes and hypertension are lifestyle diseases, hence exercise and healthy eating form an integral part of treatment. It is vital to keep blood sugar under control. Confinement at home is difficult — we don’t get the opportunity to exercise regularly, while our food intake increases, resulting in weight gain. Mental health is also affected, which subsequently impacts blood sugar and blood pressure. Here are my tips to stay healthy:

● Develop new exercise routines If you are used to running, walking and cycling, opt for skipping and spot running now. Do these at a fixed time.

● Avoid comfort foods such as crisps and fried dishes Instead, stock up on fresh fruit and vegetables. Cut down on your carbohydrate intake.

● Surround yourself with positivity Stay home and stay safe.

What support can JTS provide to patients dealing with diabetes and hypertension?

JTS Medical Centre provides a holistic approach for the treatment of diabetes and hypertension, believing in the close link between an individual’s physical and mental well-being, as well as the importance of preventative medicine and sustainable lifestyle changes. Diabetes is a common disease that requires unique care for every individual. Our physicians encourage patients with diabetes to learn about the latest treatments, technologies and approaches, and healthy lifestyle practices.

Asthma

Dr Suresh Puri, Consultant Pulmonary Disease and Internal Medicine

What are the common triggers for asthma in the UAE?

Bronchial asthma is a common respiratory problem characterised by the inflammation of the bronchial mucosa leading to hyper reactivity of the airways and variable reversible airway narrowing. Bronchial asthma presents as cough, wheezing and dyspnea or shortness of breath of varying severity based on the intensity of airway inflammation.

Common triggers for this condition include respiratory infections, exposure to pollens, house dust mites, cockroaches and animal dander.

Bronchial asthma can also be triggered and/or worsened by an exposure to environmental irritants such as strong indoor perfumes, air fresheners, pesticide sprays, oil-based strong perfumes, smoking in any form, and outdoor environmental pollution and dust.

How can we prevent asthma attacks?

Early diagnosis, followed by prompt treatment based on the severity of the condition, is critical for the prevention of bronchial asthma attacks. You may also need preventive medication to avoid the flare-ups.

It is important to educate patients and parents of children with asthma on the triggers of the disease, indoor and outdoor environmental irritants, medications, proper use of inhalers, side effects of medication for the effective management of the disease and the prevention of acute asthma attacks.

Chronic back pain

In conversation with Dr Abhay Dandawate, Orthopaedic Surgeon:

Back pain is very common in the UAE, with most of us spending hours in front of the computer. What triggers back pain?

Causes of back pain are very varied, but the good news is most of these conditions are not serious in nature.

Most back pain is lifestyle-related, caused mainly due to sitting at office for long hours, driving for long distances and relative inactivity leading to weakening of the main support to the back — the muscles. It is now very common among the younger generation to sit with their laptops in beds and sofas, leading to increasing incidence of back pain. Simple measures such as regular physical activities, yoga and swimming will help you overcome back pain.

However, if pain persists for a longer time, you must get this checked by a physician.

The doctor will initially prescribe a normal X-ray of the spine to rule out spondylolysis, spondylolisthesis, inflammatory conditions and disc degeneration. This might also indicate rarer conditions such as infections and tumours. Your physician, if they suspect anything, may then ask for either blood tests or a MRI scan for further clarification. It’s important to note that disc prolapses rarely cause only back pain. They more commonly cause pain radiating down into the leg.

What is the line of treatment? At what stage do you recommend surgery to treat the condition?

Chronic back pain is usually treated by medication and physiotherapy, followed by proper sitting and posture correction. Surgery for pure back pain is uncommon. We recommended surgery for people who have spondylolisthesis or disc degeneration and who have failed all conservative measures of treatment mentioned earlier.

