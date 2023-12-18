Complaint

The patient, an Indian national, visited Aster Hospital Sharjah, complaining of severe dysmenorrhea and lower abdominal discomfort persisting for two weeks.

Upon examination, it was discovered that she had a large uterus with multiple fibroids, some as large as 18 to 20 weeks in size of a pregnancy. Advanced MRI reports confirmed the presence of multiple fibroids, with the largest measuring 7.5 cm by 6.9 cm posterolaterally, along with other submucosal fibroids.

Dr Jadhav said: “The patient’s case emphasises the importance of regular gynaecological check-ups. Despite experiencing severe pain for many years, the patient hadn’t sought medical attention for over a decade. It was only upon consultation that we discovered the extent of the fibroids surrounding her uterus.”

Recognising the urgency of the situation, the medical team advised laparoscopic hysterectomy — a minimally invasive surgical procedure aimed at removing the uterus and cervix.

Dr Sandeep Janardan Tandel, Specialist General and Laparoscopic Surgery, Aster Hospital Sharjah, said: “Considering the patient’s desire for a quick recovery and her age, laparoscopic hysterectomy was recommended as the preferred treatment option. This approach ensures faster healing and minimal scarring compared to traditional open surgery.”

The surgical team successfully performed the laparoscopic hysterectomy, removing a 750-gram specimen. Despite the challenge posed by the large fibroids and limited abdominal space, the surgery was executed with precision, resulting in minimal blood loss and no requirement for blood transfusion. The patient’s recovery was remarkably swift, with discharge occurring after 48 hours of observation.

Early diagnosis

Follow-up examinations indicated a healthy wound, and the patient resumed her routine within a month, returning to work.

“This case not only demonstrates the effectiveness of laparoscopic surgery in managing uterine fibroids but also highlights the significance of early diagnosis and timely intervention,” stated Dr. Kranti Lohokare Jadhav.

Vijayalakshmi Ajit Kumar said: “As someone who had not sought gynaecological check-ups for over a decade, I was unaware of the underlying condition I was facing. The persistent pain I experienced led me to believe it was solely related to menstruation. Little did I know that it was due to multiple fibroids that had grown unnoticed within my uterus. It wasn’t until I visited the hospital seeking a sick leave certificate that Dr Kranti Lohokare Jadhav recommended a scan, revealing the truth behind my discomfort.

“The surgery, though challenging due to the size of the fibroids, was performed with precision and care,” she said. “I am amased at the minimal blood loss and the remarkable speed of my recovery. Within just 48 hours, I was discharged, and within a month, I resumed my normal routine, including work.”

The key highlights of this case encompass the timely identification of symptoms, precise diagnostics via MRI imaging, successful laparoscopic hysterectomy, and the patient’s rapid postoperative recovery. It stands as a testament to Aster Hospital Sharjah’s commitment to delivering advanced healthcare solutions and emphasizes the importance of regular gynecological check-ups.