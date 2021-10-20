Shoppers in Lulu stores can pay Dh2 or more on bill to fund drive to end River Blindness

During the launch of the campaign. (L to R, front) Lulu group chairman Yusuff Ali M.A and Tala Al Ramahi from the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Court and managing director for Reach Campaign, at LuLu Hypermarket in Mushrif Mall in Abu Dhabi Image Credit: Supplied

Abu Dhabi: UAE-based LuLu group has partnered with Emirates Red Crescent and ‘Reach Initiative’ to generate funds towards eradicating and preventing neglected tropical diseases, especially River Blindness.

The campaign was launched on Wednesday at LuLu Hypermarket in Mushrif Mall by Tala Al Ramahi from the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Court and Managing Director for the Reach Campaign, along with Yusuff Ali M.A, Chairman of LuLu group.

‘Give two dirhams, save two eyes’

As part of the initiative, shoppers can donate Dh2 or more with their shopping bill in all LuLu stores across the UAE. The campaign, which will run for 50 days, aims to generate funds and transform the lives of 5 million people suffering from these preventable diseases.

Apart from the contribution made by shoppers from LuLu, global brands such as Knorr, Nivea, and Coca Cola have also partnered with LuLu. Products from these partnering brands will be on sale, and with each purchase, two dirhams will be donated to the Reach Campaign. This partnership is to encourage customers to spend and donate at the same time by purchasing their products.

Break the cycle

Speaking at the launch, Al Ramahi said: “We are delighted to be working with one of our founding partners on this wonderful campaign. River blindness and lymphatic filariasis disproportionately affect the world’s poorest people, trapping families in a cycle of poverty and debilitating government development efforts.”

Al Ramahi added: “As little as Dh2 can help protect a person against both conditions for one year, and we would encourage everyone in the UAE to contribute so we can not only help current sufferers but help future generations to battle these preventable diseases.”