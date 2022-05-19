Dubai: Thumbay University Hospital (TUH) located at Al Jurf, Ajman, the leading health-care service provider run by Thumbay Group Healthcare division, will be organising a free Mega Medical and Dental Camp from 9am to 6pm on May 22, 2022, at its health-care facility in Thumbay Medicity.
The camp will offer free medicines, free vouchers for ECG, ultrasound, physiotherapy session, eye checkup and free blood sugar, blood pressure and BMI screening and discount on dental procedures, laboratory investigations and radiology services. In addition, people attending the camp will be provided free specialist consultation across all specialities.
Preventive and wellness screening
The camp is being organised to identify and meet the health and wellness requirements of UAE residents, raising awareness about preventive care and regular screening, as access to the right care, at the right time with cost-effective services is crucial for the overall wellbeing of the community.
Speaking about the initiative, Akbar Moideen Thumbay, vice-president of the Healthcare Division of Thumbay Group, said: “We are committed to continuously drive our support for causes that enhance the health and wellbeing of the community, while raising awareness on the adverse effects that lifestyle disorders can have on one’s health. Therefore, this initiative will address the need for regular medical checkups and elaborate on how many diseases have progressions and complications that can make the treatment more difficult if not diagnosed early. One can live longer and healthier only when the individual gets the right kind of health check-up, screening and treatments.”
Affordable health care
Thumbay further said: “These initiatives are part of our constant efforts to enhance the preventive health feature along with the curative medical and surgical treatments offered at our hospital. With plenty of cost-effective services across all specialities, including 24hr emergency services, expert panel of doctors in interventional cardiology, paediatric, neurology, plastic and reconstructive surgery, dentistry, physical therapy, rehabilitation and long-term care, people attending our camp will have access to in-house specialist services that can attend to their health needs in the best way possible.”