The Department of Ophthalmology at American Hospital Dubai prides itself in offering state-of-the-art technology and eye specialists who can provide you with treatments for whatever eye ailment you might be suffering with

Keeping vision health our top priority is of utmost importance. Ignoring eye conditions may lead to severe consequences, which is why regular eye exams are necessary for everyone.

Vision impairment can be due to a number of reasons, so it is important to go for an eye examination if you are dealing with any sort of discomfort in the eyes. When you see an ophthalmologist for a check-up, they will conduct a series of tests to fully determine your vision health.

Vision impairment can be due to a number of reasons, so it is important to go for an eye examination if you are dealing with any sort of discomfort in the eyes. When you see an ophthalmologist for a check-up, they will conduct a series of tests to fully determine your vision health.

Eye examinations are pain-free and regular check-ups with your eye specialist can help you to maintain good health. At times certain underlying health conditions show their symptoms through eye disorders so eye exams can also help in providing a diagnosis for diseases an individual might not be aware that they have.

How to evaluate eyes

Eye exams allow your ophthalmologist to effectively determine the health of your vision as well as the treatment options best suited to your conditions. The ophthalmologist may look for the following concerns during an eye exam:

* Whether there have been changes in visions

* Refractive errors including myopia, hyperopia and presbyopia

* Signs of glaucoma, cataracts, diabetic retinopathy, retinal detachment and macular degeneration

* Neuromuscular disorders that may cause strabismus or amblyopia

n Screening for tumor in the eye, e.g., retinoblastoma and intraocular melanoma

Apart from the conditions listed above, your ophthalmologist may also look for other health reasons that can cause vision impairment such as autoimmune diseases, diabetes, high blood pressure and high cholesterol.

Types of examinations

The first thing that your ophthalmologist will require from you is your detailed medical history, which can also determine whether your condition is genetic or not. Afterward, a series of tests to evaluate your vision health will be done that normally includes:

* Automatic refraction: Using an autorefractor to determine visual acuity in children

* Visual acuity: Reading an eye chart with a series of letters from a specified distance.

* Refraction and Binocular Testing: You will be asked to read through a phoropter, a device that includes lenses that can aid you in seeing better.

* Visual field: automated computerised visual field test not moving a finger around.

* Color vision test: This exam is done to check if a patient has color blindness. You are shown several images that have colored dots as well as hidden numbers which people with impaired color vision cannot see.

* Ophthalmoscopy: Eye drops are used to dilate your pupils so that the ophthalmologist can better examine the condition of the lens, retina, cornea, optic nerve and blood vessels.

* Tonometry: If a person is experiencing increased pressure in the eye, which is a sign of glaucoma, this test can help determine that.

After an eye exam, if your eye specialist dilated your pupils, it is likely that you will experience blurred vision for the next few hours as well as light sensitivity. It is important that patients avoid activities such as driving or reading till their vision is returned to normal.

Other specialist services

* Low Vision Aids: This is a consultation for the visually challenged with poor vision where many updated digital and handheld aids are tried to help one see better

* Contact lenses: This is specialized consultation for contact lenses to help to find the best contact lens fit and type for your eyes including custom made contact lenses.

Keratoconus custom made contact lenses with the help of an Ophthalmologist.

* Binocular Balancing: To see what prescription best fits your optics for maximal comfort

* Myopia progression treatment: To help in reducing myopia progression in children with the help of an Ophthalmologist.

* Orthokeratology: the art of correcting the optics of the eye with contact lens assisted corneal topographical modification.

Treatment for conditions that include adult glaucoma, aviation ophthalmology, cataract, cornea, diabetic retinopathy, floaters and flashes in eye, myopia, pediatric glaucoma, retinal vein occlusion, strabismus, tearduct obstruction and uveitis.

If you are suffering from an eye ailment or would like to have regular checkups to ensure that your vision health is perfect, it is important for your vision to be in good shape as well.