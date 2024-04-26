Dubai: The Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination (ZHO), in cooperation and coordination with ADNOC and Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA), will hold the 12th International Conference on Advances in Autism Research from April 27 to 30 at the Abu Dhabi Energy Centre.

The conference, which is being held under the patronage of Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Zayed Higher Organization for People of Determination (ZHO), will include about 20 sessions on the latest developments in autism research. The program includes more than 40 workshops and will involve more than 100 speakers from more than 20 countries, specialising in behaviour modification and biomedical advances. Participants will have the option to join the conference online from anywhere in the world.

Abdullah Al Humaidan, Secretary General of Zayed Higher Organization for People of Determination, said the conference will focus on achievements made in the field of care and rehabilitation for various categories of People of Determination, especially those with autism. It aims to support the development of services, care methods, and rehabilitation for children, youth, and adults with autism, with the participation of several scientific entities in research and attendance.

Al Humaidan added that the conference will highlight the latest findings of scientific studies and research, providing a real opportunity for participants including experts, institution personnel, concerned entities from various countries, and parents of autistic individuals to learn about the best practices related to autism.

The presence of this multitude of experts and participants in the conference contributes to producing useful and impactful recommendations in the field of caring for those affected by autism. The ultimate goal is to provide the best means of treatment and to continue the humanitarian work path, ensuring the sustainability of the UAE’s leadership in caring for all humanitarian aspects. The conference aims to benefit from the best international practices and the latest research.