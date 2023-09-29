Cardiovascular diseases are a global concern with heart diseases being responsible for 30 per cent of the fatalities in the UAE. Not just a problem for the elderly, younger age groups are highly affected, which makes early diagnosis and care essential.

Causes behind heart attacks

Cardiovascular conditions stem from a complex interplay of factors, says Dr Naveed Ahmed, Consultant Interventional Cardiology, Aster Hospital, Mankhool. “Unhealthy diet, lack of physical activity, smoking and tobacco play a role in increasing the number of heart attacks.”

Hypertension, high cholesterol, and diabetes are believed to be the silent killers, especially affecting the younger population, says Dr Krishna Sarin, Specialist Interventional Cardiology, Aster Hospital, Al Qusais.

“Unmonitored chronic conditions can strain heart function. Maintaining an active and healthy lifestyle is key to a good quality of life.”

The need to strengthen your heart

According to Dr. Syam Ramachandran, Specialist Cardiology at Aster Clinic, Al Khail Mall and Al Quoz, “Heart is a vital organ in the human body. It plays crucial role in pumping blood and supplying oxygen and nutrients to other organs and tissues allowing body to functiom properly. Heart diseases are the leading cause of death worldwide claiming millions of lives each year. However it is important to remember that it is largely preventable through proper lifestyle choices & proper awareness & regular checkup with your cardiologist.”

Less fatigue, more stamina, better functioning of overall body organs are the basic achievements of a healthy heart, says Dr Naeem Hasanfatta, Specialist Cardiology at Aster Clinic, Bur Dubai (AJMC)

Your heart deserves the best care, and you have the power to provide that.

Best way to diagnose heart health early

“Prevention is the best cure. Regular check-ups and adopting a heart-healthy lifestyle can significantly reduce the risk of heart disease” says Dr Abdul Rauoof Malik, Specialist Cardiology, Aster Hospital Al Qusais.

Explaining more, Dr Sachin Upadhyaya, Specialist Cardiology, Aster Hospital, Mankhool states your doctor can monitor key indicators of heart health, such as blood pressure, cholesterol levels, and blood sugar levels.

“This helps them diagnose the root conditions and devise a suitable treatment plan as per your body’s requirements.”

Role of family history in heart health

Family history plays a crucial role in the development of heart diseases. Dr. Shaji Alex, Specialist Cardiology at Aster Clinic, Muteena and Warqa explains further. “People with a family history must undergo regular check-ups to keep a track.

“This helps in timely diagnosis and treatment to prevent other health complications. Being aware of other risk factors and indulging in a healthy lifestyle is also important to prevent cardiovascular diseases.”

Is physical activity good for heart health?

Dr Mohit Kejariwal, Specialist Cardiology at Aster Clinic, Dubai Silicon Oasis explains the answer is a straight yes! “Regular physical activity is excellent for a healthy heart.”

“Numerous heart benefits come with regular exercising like an improved cardiovascular function. Also, lower blood pressure, controlled blood sugar levels, better weight management and an overall proper functioning of body organs.”



Aster Hospitals and Clinics in the UAE offer premier cardiac care, remarkably bringing together excellence and efficiency.

Dr. Naeem Hasanfatta, Specialist Cardiology at Aster Clinic, Bur Dubai (AJMC) says personalised care, tailor-made treatment plans, and a patient-centric approach make Aster an ideal destination for cardiac care in the UAE.

We propose facilities such as 24-hour Holter monitoring; pharmacological arrhythmia therapy, invasive therapies such as coronary angiogram, PTCA, IVUS, orbital atherectomy, and many more others.



Care at home

Dr. Saakshi Sarin, Specialist Cardiology at Aster Clinic, Arabian Ranches & JVC, explains how you can take care of your heart health at home. “Follow a healthy and balanced diet, exercise regularly, manage stress, quit smoking and limit your alcohol intake if you want to keep your heart and overall body healthy.”

Consuming foods that are low in salt, sugar and saturated fats promotes good heart functioning. Also, ensure to indulge in stress-relieving activities such meditation, yoga or mindfulness, advises Dr Yogeeswari Vellore Satyanarayanan, Specialist Cardiology, Aster Hospital, Sharjah & Aster Clinic, Sharjah (King Faizal Rd.)

New addition: Advanced heart clinic by Aster Hospitals

Advanced Heart Clinic is a new initiative of Aster Hospitals with a focus on Heart Failure management. With top-notch facilities, this clinic is specially run by Senior Cardiology Specialists, who would support patients with heart failure complications to better manage the condition that can help to improve quality of life and prevent fatalities.

With expert cardiac care, the Advanced Heart Clinic helps extend lifespan and overall have a reduced rate of hospitalisation, and offers world-class, cost effective treatments.

The Clinic’s goal is to provide comprehensive evaluations to establish accurate diagnosis and initiate personalised treatment plans to achieve optimal heart health and overall wellbeing.