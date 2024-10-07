Dubai: It’s been a year since the October 7, 2023 attack on Israel. Hamas , a militant group based in Gaza, launched thousands of rockets into Israel and followed up with a ground invasion.

Over 5,000 rockets were launched within the first few hours targeting areas in southern and central Israel, resulting in destruction and panic.

As rockets rained down, hundreds of Hamas militants breached Israel’s defences by land, sea, and air.

Using motorcycles, paragliders, and ground vehicles, they attacked Israeli towns near the Gaza Strip in an unprecedented military-style action.

This aerial picture shows abandoned and torched vehicles at the site of the October 7 attack on the Supernova desert music Festival by Hamas militants near Kibbutz Reim in the Negev desert in southern Israel on October 13, 2023. Image Credit: AFP

Israel caught off guard

The Israelis were caught off-guard with the extent of the attack. Hamas's premeditated, coordinated, and brutal attacks were condemned by many, particularly the US.

The death toll on that single day exceeded 1,200 Israelis, including civilians, soldiers and police officers, according to an AFP tally based on Israeli official figures (including hostages killed in captivity).

Hamas said its attack was in response to Israel's occupation, blockade of Gaza, expansion of settlements, disregard for international law, as well as alleged threats to the Al Aqsa Mosque and the plight of Palestinians.

More than 250 hostages, including both children and soldiers, were also taken back to Gaza by the militants, who have spent years digging a labyrinth of tunnels.

File photo: A man walks past a giant billboard featuring portraits of Israeli hostages held in Gaza since the October 7 attack by Hamas militants, in Jerusalem on November 25, 2023. Image Credit: AFP

Turning point

The Hamas attack was a turning point. The immediate aftermath led to the displacement up to 60,000 Israelis, particularly in border communities.

60,000 Number of Israelis displaced by the dual Israel-Hamas and Israel-Hezbollah conflicts.

The government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu responded by declaring war. Intense airstrikes were unleashed on Gaza, targeting Hamas’s military infrastructure, followed by an invasion in search for the kidnap victims in Hamas's secret maze of underground pathways.

Israel's ongoing military campaigns, particularly in Gaza, have drawn significant attention and condemnation due to their intensity and the impact on civilian populations.

HAMAS: AT A GLANCE

Name: The name is an acronym for “Harakat Al Muqawama Al Islamiya”, or the “Islamic Resistance Movement”

Year founded: 1987

Ideology: Established during the First Intifada as an offshoot of the Muslim Brotherhood, established in Egypt in the 1920s.

Aim: Liberation of Palestine, the establishment of an Islamic state in the region, rejection of the existence of Israel.

Main supporter: Iran

Highlights:

• It has a dual role as a governing body and a militant group.

• Hamas is the de-facto governing authority in the Gaza Strip.

• It fought a brief civil war with forces loyal to the Fatah led by President Mahmoud Abbas, based in the West Bank.

• Hamas has run Gaza since 2007.

• Its leader, Ismael Haniyeh, was assassinated in Tehran in an operation blamed on Israel.

Palestinian children hold out their plates toward a man, to receive their share of vegetable patties prepared by volunteers in Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip on August 14, 2024, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the militant group Hamas. Image Credit: AFP

As of November 2, 2023, the Palestinian Ministry of Health reported 9,257 fatalities from the Israeli assault.

Ceasefire shortlived

A fragile ceasefire was negotiated in November to facilitate the exchange of kidnap victims and prisoners.

Hezbollah also observed a temporary halt in its operations to facilitate humanitarian efforts and hostage exchanges.

Palestinian children hold out their plates toward a man, to receive their share of vegetable patties prepared by volunteers in Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip on August 14, 2024, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the militant group Hamas. Image Credit: AFP Palestinian families fleeing Gaza City and other parts of northern Gaza towards the southern areas, walk along a road on November 10, 2023 amid ongoing battles between Israel and the Palestinian Hamas movement. Image Credit: AFP Ismail Haniyeh, the Doha-based political bureau chief of the Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas, speaks to the press after a meeting with the Iranian foreign minister in Tehran on March 26, 2024. On September 3, 2024, the United States unsealed a raft of "terrorism" and other charges against six Hamas leaders related to the armed Palestinian group's October 7, 2023 attack on Israel. The charging document, dated February 1, targets six leaders of the group -- including Hamas chief Yahya Sinwar and late political leader Ismail Haniyeh, who was killed in late July in Tehran. Image Credit: AFP Smoke clouds erupt during an Israeli airstrike on Khiam in southern Lebanon near the border with Israel. Image Credit: AFP View gallery as list

The lull proved to be short-lived. The tenuous peace quickly unravelled, with more attacks and exchanges of bombs and missiles.

The toll of the conflict has been staggering, with families torn apart, and entire communities decimated.

File photo: Smoke rises during an Israeli military bombardment of the northern Gaza Strip on November 15, 2023, amid the ongoing battles between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas. Image Credit: AFP

Humanitarian workers have reported children dying of hunger in Gaza.

A UN agency described it as a potential “genocide”: Israel's ground and air assault in Gaza has killed at least 41,887 people in Gaza, most of them civilians and children, according to figures provided by the Hamas-run territory’s health ministry, as of October 1, 2024.

The UN has described the figures as reliable.

1.5 million Number of Palestinians displaced by the Israel-Hamas conflict

Some 1.5 million Palestinians had also been displaced numerous times, looking at hunger in the face every day.

Gaza Strip has been reduced to smithereens. Nearly two-thirds of the buildings in the strip have been damaged or destroyed since the war began, the UN said last month.

UNOSAT’s (UN Satellite Centre) latest damage building assessment, based on satellite imagery, revealed that 151,265 structures have been affected in the Gaza Strip, said.

HEZBOLLAH: AT A GLANCE Name: Hezbollah, or “Party of God”

Year founded: 1982

Ideology: Follows the teachings of the late Iranian leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, who vowed “holy war” against Israel and its Western allies.

Aim: Its political programme, announced in 1985, aimed at establishing an Iranian-style republic in Lebanon.

Main supporter: Iran

Highlights:

• Fought rival Lebanese groups until the civil war ended in 1990.

• Hezbollah entered Lebanese politics in 1992.

• Hezbollah’s ex-leader Shaikh Abbas Al Musawi was killed in an Israeli strike February 1992. His successor, Hassan Nasrallah, was killed in an Israeli bombing on Sept. 26, 2024. Hashem Safiddine is set to succeed Nasrallah.

File photo: People search for survivors and the bodies of victims through the rubble of buildings destroyed during Israeli bombardment, in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip on October 26, 2023. Image Credit: AFP

Broader conflict evolves

Amid the fierce reprisals, a broader regional conflict involving Hezbollah in Lebanon has evolved.

Iran – the main backer of Hamas, Hezbollah, as well as Al Houthis in Yemen – has been drawn into the conflict.

On April 13, 2024, Iran launched 300 drones and missiles on Israel 2 weeks after an air strike on Iran’s diplomatic mission in Damascus hit the embassy’s consular annex, and killed 4 Iranian Revolutionary Guards, two of them generals.

On October 2, Iran rained down up to 200 missiles targeting Israel in response to the assassination of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah in Beirut and Ismael Haniyeh in a Tehran, both blamed on Israel.

Image Credit: Vijith Pulikkal | Gulf News

Escalation and more destruction

Throughout 2024, the war has spiralled into a ferocious escalation, marked by more destruction, causing much suffering among civilians and deeply entangling regional powers.

The result a year hence: A profound pain and suffering for all sides. The psychological scars of the violence continue, complicating efforts for reconciliation and peace.

The UN estimates that nearly the entire population of Gaza is affected, with over 90 per cent of them experiencing acute food insecurity and worsening humanitarian conditions.

TOPSHOT - Children react after Israeli bombardment as they take refuge at the Jaouni school run by the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) in Nuseirat in the central Gaza Strip on July 6, 2024 amid the ongoing conflict in the Palestinian territory between Israel and Hamas. (Photo by Eyad BABA / AFP) Image Credit: AFP

The UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) has also reported increasing concerns over the long-term status of the refugees, amid the destruction even as the violence continues.

Assassination of Hamas, Hezbollah leaders

What began as a localised conflict, by early 2024, Israel’s military strategy dramatically expanded, akin to a scorched-earth policy, banned by the Geneva Conventions, and a string of high-profile assassinations targeting senior Hamas and Hezbollah leaders.

Hezbollah, founded with the aim of eliminating Israel, has a storied history of conflict with the state, from the South Lebanon conflict to the 2006 Lebanon War.

Smoke rises from the site of an Israeli airstrike that targeted a neighborhood in Beirut’s southern suburb. Image Credit: AFP

Meanwhile, Israel intensified its campaign in Lebanon and Syria, targeting key Hezbollah figures.

In January and February 2024, Israeli airstrikes killed senior Hezbollah commanders such as Ali Hussein Burji, n aerial force leader, and Ali Muhammad Al Debes, a mastermind behind attacks within Israel.

These strikes, compounded by similar operations against Hamas figures like Fateh Sherif Abu Al Amin, have reignited fears of a broader war.

Tensions reached new heights: a series of pager and walkie-talkie blasts left at least 32 dead and thousands injured. The blasts are believed to have been the handiwork of Israeli operatives.

Hamas’s top military commander, Mohammed Deif, was also killed in an Israeli air raid in southern Gaza on July 13.

Other Hezbollah veterans killed in recent days include Ibrahim Aqil, a second founder member of the organisation’s military wing. Aqil, who was in his early 60s, is believed to have been the acting commander of the Radwan (special forces) brigades.

Then, the same-day assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran and the Israeli strike on Hezbollah commander Fuad Shukr in Beirut (July 31, 2024) marked a pivotal moment in the conflict.

These targeted killings, following a Hezbollah rocket attack that killed 12 teenagers on a football field in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, underscore the rising danger of a conflict that only promises more death and destruction.

UN’s reaction

The UN, meanwhile, has expressed growing concern over the escalating violence. UN Secretary-General António Guterres repeatedly called for de-escalation, warning that the conflict threatens not only the stability of the region but also humanitarian access for millions of civilians.

Israel intercepts missiles launched by Iran above Tel Aviv. Air raid sirens sounded in central Israel, the military said, as it launched ground operations into southern Lebanon targeting Hezbollah positions. Image Credit: AFP

Thus far, as both sides continue to trade blows and threats, the international community’s calls for a renewed ceasefire failed to halt hostilities. -

Image Credit: Vijith Pulikkal | Gulf News

Israel-Hezbollah war

Israel and Hezbollah have been stuck in a military escalation since the war in Gaza began. Clashes between the two sides go back decades, but have intensified since Hamas's surprise attack.

A day after Israeli airstrikes targeting the militant group in Lebanon killed nearly 500 people and wounded 1,600 others — the country’s deadliest day in nearly two decades – Hezbollah fired a fresh barrage of strikes into northern Israel.

On October 1, the IDF began its invasion of southern Lebanon dubbed as “Northern Arrows”. The Israelis described it as a “limited, localised, and targeted ground raids based on precise intelligence against Hezbollah targets and infrastructure in southern Lebanon”.

No breakthough in diplomacy, dialogue

UN experts say Israel risks ‘pariah’ status over the Gaza genocide that have already killed tens of thousands, decimated the strip and created widespread deprivation among its people.

An Israeli army main battle tank moves at a position along the border with Lebanon in northern Israel on October 1, 2024. Image Credit: AFP

As the hostilities expand, the path to peace remains fraught with challenges. Regional and global powers are urging Hezbollah, Hamas and Israel to refrain from further hostilities.

The past year since October 7 resonates deeply with the pain and suffering of human beings affected by the conflict. -

The past year since October 7 resonates deeply with the pain and suffering of human beings affected by the conflict.

Efforts for dialogue and reconciliation are overshadowed by entrenched positions, and a spiral of reprisals.

Aid organisations struggle to provide relief to those affected by the ongoing violence.

Beacon of hope

Despite calls for a ceasefire, peace efforts remain stalled. The conflict’s intensity has only worsened.

Israel’s military actions have failed to eliminate Hamas, which retains support in Gaza and the West Bank, complicating Palestinian reconciliation talks.

Iran has increased their involvement. Following Iran’s October 2 missile barrage, Israel remains defiant.

Regional instability has increased, roiling global markets as oil prices spike and supply chains are dislodged by attacks on commercial vessels.

A year has passed, yet the wounds inflicted by violence and mutual hatred still fester. The scars etched upon these communities run deep, their collective spirit bruised by loss and trauma.

Uncertainty hangs heavy in the air, a constant reminder of a future that remains as fragile as a whisper in a storm.

CONFLICT BY THE NUMBERS

1.5 million: Number of Palestinians displaced several times due to the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas.

60,000: Number of Israelis displaced from the Southern and Northern borders

41,431: Number of Palestinians killed in the military offensive carried out by the IDF in Gaza

1,873: Number of people killed in Lebanon (as of October 2) in latest Israel-Hezbollah war.

1,332: Number of Israelis killed since 7 October, 2023 including 395 IDF soldiers, 10 Shin Bet agents and 59 police officers (as of December 1, 2023).

1,271: Number of Israelis wounded.

300: Number of drones and missiles launched by Iran on Israel on April 13, 2024

251: Number of Israeli hostages seized by Hamas

224: Number of humanitarian aid workers killed in the on-going conflict.

200: Number of missiles launched by Iran on Israel on October 2, 2024

134: Number of journalists and media workers killed in the conflict (111-127 Palestinian, 2-4 Israeli and 3 Lebanese)

97: Hostages still held in Gaza (as of September 26, 2024) – including 33 the Israeli military says are dead.

Sources: UN, AFP

Amid the clash of narratives and the fog of war, dialogue between the concerned parties remains the only hope for a possible de-escalation.

Forging a lasting solution will require courage. But also compassion, mutual acceptance and an unwavering commitment to peace.

It will, no doubt, demand bold decisions and compromises. This will test the very mettle of each party, whose tenacity will echo through the ages.

The scars of war may take generations to heal. For the rest of humanity, the desire for a future free from a spiral of violence remains the only beacon of hope.

Timeline:

Following are some of the pivotal events in the Israel-Hamas and Israel-Hezbollah conflicts from October 7, 2023

2023

October 7 – Hundreds of Hamas fighters infiltrate Israel, killing about 1,200 Israelis, and taking around 250 hostages.

October 8 – Hezbollah joins conflict, firing up hundreds of rockets into Israel.

October 13 – Israel calls for civilians to evacuate northern Gaza, launches strikes in south Lebanon; 3,785 Palestinian killed since Oct. 7, according to a Reuters report.

October 19 – Houthis in Yemen launch missiles and armed drones at Israel.

October 27 – Israel launches a ground invasion into Gaza.

November 24 – Week-long truce brokered (80 Israeli hostages and 240 Palestinians released), death toll in Gaza rises to 14,854 (Source: Gaza government media office)

December 26 – US shoots down 12 attack drones, 5 missiles launched by Houthis.

December 31 – Death toll in Gaza rises to 21,822, with 56,451 injured (Source: Ministry of Health in Gaza)

2024

January 2 – Hamas leader Saleh Al-Arouri assassinated

January 11 – US, UK military conduct airstrikes on Houthi targets.

January 26 – International Court of Justice (ICJ) issues interim ruling urging Israel to prevent acts of genocide.

January 31 – At least 26,900 people been killed, 65,949 wounded in Israeli attacks on Gaza since October 7 (Source: Gaza Ministry of Health)

February 29 – Israeli forces open fire on civilians in Gazaduring food stampede, leading to multiple deaths; 30,035 people killed so far in the conflict, more than 13,000 were children and 8,800 women (Source: Gaza Ministry of Health).

April 19 – Iranian military positions in Syria hit by Israel.

May 7–12 – Israel expands ground operations in Gaza, with Rafah becoming a central battleground, intense fighting with high casualties on both sides​ reported.

June 3 – Israeli air attack in Syria kills an Iranian Revolutionary Guards adviser.

June 19 – 37,396 people reportedly killed in Gaza (Source: Lancet); Wafa Agency reported 41,595 deaths (96,251 wounded) as of May 31.

July –Palestinian deaths exceed 35,000 due to Israeli airstrikes and ground operations​. Israeli military sustains over 270 casualties in assault on Al-Mawasi region.

July 19 – Houthi militants conduct a drone attack on Israel.

July 20 – Israel strikes a fuel depot and other facilities in Hodeida.

July 31 – Ismail Haniyeh, Hamas political leader, killed in Tehran apartment attack.

August 21 – Houthis hit oil tanker off Hodeida coast.

August 25 – Israeli air force jets hit Lebanon; Hezbollah launches 320 Katyusha rockets and drones at Israeli military sites.

September 5 - Death toll in Gaza surges to 40,878, over 94,454 wounded (Source: Wafa News Agency)

September 17 – Pager explosions kill 12 people, injure 2,800 others.

September 18 – Hezbollah walkie-talkies explode, killing 14 and injuring 450.

September 21 – Israel strikes Beirut, killing 31, including 16 Hezbollah fighters and 3 children; in Gaza, 21 were killed as school-turned-shelter was bombed.

September 22 – 500 people killed, 1,600 injured as Israeli hits Hezbollah in Lebanon. Death toll rises to 558, with fresh strikes two days later.

September 23 – Hezbollah fires multiple rockets into northern Israel.

September 24 – Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian urges permanent ceasefire in Gaza. Turkey's Erdogan blasts UN, Israel over Gaza “barbarism”.

September 24 – Detailed list of 34,344 Gazans reportedly killed in the ongoing war since October 7 released (Source: Gaza Ministry of Health)

September 25 – Fate of 64 hostages, including 2 children, held in Gaza remains unknown.

September 26 – Gaza death toll rises to 41,586, with 96,210 injured (Source: Gaza Health Ministry).

September 27 – Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah killed in Israeli strikes in Lebanon; Saudi Arabia announces a new coalition aimed at establishing a Palestinian state.

September 29 – Israel hits Houthi targets in Yemen.

September 30 – Hezbollah deputy chief Naim Qassem said they are “ready” for Israeli invasion.

October 1 – Israel launches ground offensive in Lebanon. The US warns Iran of “serious consequences” should it directly attack Israel.

October 2 – Iran launches at least 180 missiles on Israel in response to assassinations, threatens ‘crushing attacks’ if Israel reacts; Netanyahu says ‘Iran made a big mistake’ and ‘whoever attacks us, we attack them.’