On October 7, 2023, Hamas militants launched an attack inside Israel, leaving 1,200 people dead and taking 251 people as hostages. In response, the Israeli military launched an assault on Gaza that has so far killed more than 41,500 people, wounded 96,000, and displaced approximately 1.9 million people. Violence has since surged in the West Bank, in Lebanon, and across the region. Above, Palestinians break into the Israeli side of the Israel-Gaza border fence after gunmen infiltrate areas of southern Israel.
Image Credit: AFP
Palestinians take control of an Israeli Merkava battle tank after crossing the border fence with Israel from Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip on October 7, 2023.
Image Credit: AFP
People standing on a rooftop watch as a ball of fire and smoke rises above a building in Gaza City on October 7, 2023, during an Israeli air strike that hit the Palestine Tower building.
Image Credit: AFP
Images of charred and mutilated bodies invoked comparisons to the horror of the Holocaust, and the abduction of more than 240 people by the Hamas gunmen continues to stir political and emotional turmoil.
Image Credit: AFP
An injured Palestinian woman covered in dust and blood hugs an injured girl child at the hospital following the Israeli bombardment of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip.
Image Credit: AFP
People mourn at the graveside of Eden Guez, who was killed as she attended a music festival that was attacked by Hamas gunmen from Gaza that left at least 260 people dead, at her funeral in Ashkelon, in southern Israel, October 10.
Image Credit:
A plume of smoke rises in the sky of Gaza City during an Israeli airstrike on October 9, 2023. Gaza - a territory of 2.3 million people packed into one of the most densely populated areas on Earth - has been transformed into an apocalyptic battleground by air strikes and ground assaults after Israel vowed to eradicate Hamas.
Image Credit: AFP
Palestinian children receive food at a UN-run school in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, on October 23, 2023, amid ongoing battles between Israel and Hamas militants.
Image Credit: AFP
A Palestinian man carries an injured man as people flee following an Israeli strike in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on November 23, 2023.
Image Credit: AFP
Smoke rises during an Israeli military bombardment of the northern Gaza Strip on November 15, 2023.
Image Credit: AFP
A woman reacts as people gather at the site of the Ahli Arab hospital in central Gaza on October 18, 2023 in the aftermath of an overnight blast there. A blast ripped through a hospital in war-torn Gaza killing hundreds of people late on October 17, sparking global condemnation and angry protests around the Muslim world.
Image Credit: AFP
A man holds a child, both injured in an Israeli bombardment, as they receive treatment at a trauma ward in Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis, located in the southern Gaza Strip, on October 24, 2023.
Image Credit: AFP
A Palestinian man reacts as others check the rubble of a building in Khan Yunis on November 6, 2023, amid the ongoing battle between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas.
Image Credit: AFP
People mourn as they stand behind a metal fence near the bodies of victims who were killed in Israeli bombardment before their burial, outside the morgue at Nasser hospital in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip on November 14, 2023 amid the ongoing battles between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas.
Image Credit: AFP
Palestinian children run as they flee from Israeli bombardment in Rafah.
Image Credit: AFP
An aerial view of buildings destroyed by Israeli air strikes in the Jabalia camp for Palestinian refugees in Gaza City.
Image Credit: AFP
Residents search the rubble of a destroyed building in the aftermath of an Israeli airstrike in the Yabna refugee camp in Rafah, southern Gaza, on Thursday, Dec, 14, 2023.
Image Credit: Bloomberg
Palestinians inspect the destruction from Israeli airstrikes in Gaza City's al-Rimal neighbourhood.
Image Credit: AFP
The Palestinian Al-Naji family prepare to break their fast during the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan, sitting amidst the ruins of their family house in Deir el-Balah, central Gaza Strip. The first day of Ramadan came and went in Gaza, with residents marking a joyless iftar against a backdrop of famine, disease and displacement as the war in the besieged territory ground on more than five months after it began.
Image Credit: AFP
Palestinian families fleeing Gaza City and other parts of northern Gaza towards the southern areas, walk along a road on November 10, 2023 amid ongoing battles between Israel and the Palestinian Hamas movement.
Image Credit: AFP
Palestinians search for survivors amids the rubble of a building, which collapsed after Israeli bombardment on a building adjacent to it, in Gaza City
Image Credit: AFP
Displaced Palestinians flee following evacuation orders from the Israeli army to leave the Hamad district of Khan Younis, southern Gaza, on Sunday, Aug. 11, 2024.
Image Credit: AFP
Palestinians walk over rubble following an Israeli strike in the east of the refugee camp in al-Bureij, central Gaza, on Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2024.
Image Credit: Bloomberg
Relatives mourn over the body of photojournalist Ibrahim Muhareb, who was killed as he was covering the advance of Israeli forces north of Khan Yunis, on the southern Gaza Strip the previous day, at Al-Nasser hospital on August 19, 2024, amid the ongoing battles between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas.
Image Credit: AFP