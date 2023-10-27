While fitness is not a seasonal matter, DFC’s emphasis on the need to adopt a healthier lifestyle by dedicating just 30 minutes a day for 30 days to physical activity helps a making it a habit. This year, the all-inclusive DFC 2023 will feature an several free sporting events and activities that are open to all, regardless of age or fitness level.

Held under the patronage of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai Crown Prince and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, DFC is a testament to the city’s resolute dedication to fostering a culture of health and fitness. With health and well-being at the forefront of conversations, DFC aspires to establish new global benchmarks for fitness activations, offering a wide array of free events to enhance the city’s sporting culture and heritage. Acknowledging that genuine strides in health and fitness can only be accomplished by removing barriers and providing equal opportunities for everyone to engage, Dubai’s leadership is committed to DFC as a catalyst for an active and well-rounded lifestyle for all members of the community, including the elderly, children, and People of Determination. Its mission revolves around fostering widespread participation by offering a myriad of accessible, free-to-join activities, aligning with Dubai’s vision of becoming the world’s most active city, a statement from the organisers said.

Fitness Villages

From vibrant 30-day Fitness Villages to bustling Community Fitness Hubs, as well as a plethora of fitness events and activities across the city, including the iconic Dubai Ride presented by DP World and Dubai Run presented by Mai Dubai, there truly is something for everyone. Individuals can choose their preferred forms of exercise, whether it’s a leisurely park stroll, a swim, or an intensive gym workout. This flexibility is particularly important as DFC aims to inspire people to find activities that suit them best in their fitness journey, encouraging a long-term commitment. It also aims to attract people from all walks of life, offering a diverse array of fitness activities, ranging from traditional sports like football and tennis to emerging trends like aerial yoga and paddleboarding, to create an all-encompassing fitness experience for the entire community.

Serving as a driving force that nurtures a collective dedication to wellness and inclusivity, DFC thrives on a sense of community. In collaboration with gyms and fitness studios, the Challenge offers hundreds of free exercise classes. Moreover, exclusive deals on fitness and wellness apps are provided to ensure sustained motivation throughout the entire journey. These partnerships exemplify the collaborative ethos of DFC, as organisations from all over Dubai come together in support of the community’s health and well-being. While the official DFC period concludes on November 26, its impact extends far beyond. Participants are encouraged to maintain the positive changes they have embraced during the challenge, including adopting healthier eating habits, opting for active choices, and prioritising mental wellness. DFC transcends being just a 30-day fitness event; it aims to inspire lasting transformation by fostering habits that promote lifelong well-being.

Regular exercise

Through the promotion of regular exercise and the development of healthy lifestyle habits, DFC aspires to positively impact the lives of residents and tourists by igniting their passion for health and wellness. Since its inception in 2017, DFC has helped millions to improve their fitness and wellbeing. It has also successfully transformed Dubai into a bustling hub for fitness enthusiasts, witnessing remarkable growth in the city’s sports and fitness infrastructure. With the availability of numerous free outdoor workout areas, expansive running and cycling trails, and a diverse range of fitness options catering to various preferences and fitness levels, there are abundant opportunities for participation. This significant expansion of infrastructure showcases Dubai’s unwavering commitment to creating an inclusive environment where fitness is accessible to all.