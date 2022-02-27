Dubai: Dubai Derma trade show and conference for dermatology opened on Sunday bringing together over 20,000 visitors from 104 participating countries.

Sheikh Hasher bin Maktoum Al Maktoum, Director General of Dubai Department of Information, opened the 21st edition of the Dubai World Dermatology and Laser Conference and Exhibition at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

The largest and leading event devoted to the dermatology and aesthetic sector in the Middle East, North Africa, and Indian Subcontinent, Dubai Derma 2022 is being held from Sunday to Tuesday under the theme ‘Shaping the Future of Dermatology and Aesthetics’.

Sheikh Hasher was accompanied by Dr Abdul Salam Al Madani, Executive Chairman of Dubai Derma and Chairman of INDEX Holding; Dr Ibrahim Galadari, Chairman of Dubai Derma Conference; Dr Hassan Galadari, Head of Scientific Committee for Dubai Derma Conference; Dr Abdul Wahab Al Fouzan, President of Arab Academy of Dermatology & Aesthetics and President of the Kuwaiti Society of Dermatologists; and Dr Riad Mashal, Secretary of Pan Arab League of Dermatological Societies.

During a tour of the exhibition area, Sheikh Hasher was introduced to the latest developments and technologies in the field of dermatological and laser treatments. The opening was attended by several prominent figures in the field of dermatology and aesthetics.

Dubai Derma 2022 takes place against the background of Dubai’s emergence as a prominent medical tourism destination including in the dermatology and aesthetic sector. The large participation of experts, doctors and representatives from well-known companies specialising in the manufacturing of medical equipment and supplies reflects the high level of confidence in Dubai as one of the safest destinations for global gatherings.

Dr Abdul Salam Al Madani, Executive Chairman of Dubai Derma and Chairman of INDEX Holding, said: “The UAE’s ability to develop its medical sector in accordance with the best international standards has played a significant role in attracting many elite doctors from around the world to the country for scientific research and the exchange of expertise. As a global scientific forum, Dubai Derma enables professionals to enhance their knowledge and learn about the latest developments in the fields of medicine, plastic surgery and laser therapy, through innovative lectures and seminars.”

During the opening ceremony, Dr Hassan Galadari, Head of Scientific Committee for Dubai Derma Conference, welcomed the participating delegations from all over the world and said that over the years, Dubai Derma has developed into one of the largest dermatology events in the world, attracting the participation of a huge number of professionals in every edition, both physically and virtually. This reflects Dubai’s status as a premier destination for major international events, he said.

Dr Abdul Wahab Al Fouzan, President of Arab Academy of Dermatology & Aesthetics and President of Kuwaiti Society of Dermatologists, said: “The interest of governments in the field of dermatology and skincare and the support given to scientists and doctors around the world has contributed to more scientific and medical advancements as well as the development of improved healthcare services.

Dr Al Fouzan added that since its inception, Dubai Derma has succeeded to shed light on new developments in laser therapy and skin surgery, as well as the latest treatments of psoriasis acne, skin diseases, and more.

Global platform

Dr Riad Mashal, Secretary of Pan Arab League of Dermatological Societies, said: “Dubai Derma serves as a global platform for dermatologists and plastic surgeons from around the world to exchange knowledge on new scientific developments and share insights on the future of dermatology.”

This year, Dubai Derma has brought together industry players and professionals from across the world to exchange scientific knowledge, address developments in the dermatology and aesthetic sector, identify various challenges facing the industry as well as explore business opportunities.

Dubai Derma 2022 is displaying more than 1,200 international products from 400 companies. The event has attracted strong country representation from Korea, France, China, Spain, Turkey, Italy, and Poland.

Conference

The conference agenda includes 326 scientific lectures, 79 workshops, and more than 90 scientific posters focusing on various developments and topics related to plastic surgery, laser, cosmetic dermatology, anti-aging, and many others. More than 349 dermatology experts are also participating in the event and will be presenting their experiences and the latest technologies in various related disciplines.

The conference agenda includes over 300 lectures Image Credit: Supplied

The first day of the conference discussed several topics related to dermatology including ‘Photodynamic Therapy in Medicine and Aesthetics’; ‘Photodamage and Skin Aging’; in addition to the latest developments in ‘Photodynamic Therapy in Medicine and Esthetics’.

Dubai Derma is organised annually by INDEX Conferences and Exhibitions Organisation Est., a member of INDEX Holding, in cooperation with the Pan Arab League of Dermatology, Arab Academy of Dermatology Aesthetics (AADA) and GCC League of Dermatologists and with the support of the Government of Dubai and the Dubai Health Authority.