Alisha Moopen

Participating in the initiative, Alisha Moopen, deputy managing director, Aster DM Healthcare, said: “We have often noticed that women, especially in the low-income category, tend to overlook their own health and wellbeing because they are extremely caught up in earning their livelihoods to be able to provide for their families, many of whom would be back in their home countries. This is where this idea of a health camp plus educating them on health came from. Diva has been running successfully for the past few years and our target has always been the women from lower strata of society who are working to make ends meet so that their children and families can have a good life. We feel this is our fundamental responsibility of volunteering, being an organisation with almost 60 per cent women in the workforce comprising 24,000-plus employees across seven countries.”