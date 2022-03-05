Dubai: Aster Volunteers, the global corporate social responsibility (CSR) arm of Aster DM Healthcare, one of the largest integrated health-care service providers in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and India, today conducted a multi-speciality medical and wellness camp at Infracare ladies’ accommodation in Al Quoz on account of International Women’s Day. Organised in partnership with GEMS Education, the initiative benefitted more than 400 underprivileged women from Infracare ladies’ accommodation at Al Quoz and Sonapur camps.
Over the last few years, Aster Volunteers Diva programme has been focusing on empowerment of underprivileged women through multiple initiatives. Diva 2.0 encouraged health and wellness of these low-income women through a medical camp, health education session, inspirational talks from women leaders and entertainment activities. The event was led by women doctors and volunteers from all three brands of Aster DM Healthcare — Aster, Access and Medcare along with a few external volunteers — for these women workers from School Transport Services (STS).
Educating women on health
Participating in the initiative, Alisha Moopen, deputy managing director, Aster DM Healthcare, said: “We have often noticed that women, especially in the low-income category, tend to overlook their own health and wellbeing because they are extremely caught up in earning their livelihoods to be able to provide for their families, many of whom would be back in their home countries. This is where this idea of a health camp plus educating them on health came from. Diva has been running successfully for the past few years and our target has always been the women from lower strata of society who are working to make ends meet so that their children and families can have a good life. We feel this is our fundamental responsibility of volunteering, being an organisation with almost 60 per cent women in the workforce comprising 24,000-plus employees across seven countries.”
She further said: “Men and Women have equal responsibility to support women especially in the wake of the pandemic where the women have been disproportionately affected. Programmes supporting this cause such as Diva will help make this world a better place.”
The event was supported by Malabar Gold, Al Rawabi, Oasis, Air Arabia, Grand Hyper, Burger King, Avon, Dubai Foundation for Women and Children, Oasis, Cosmo Cosmetics, Emami and Aster Pharmacy with grand prizes being won by the women through multiple fun activities.
Series of entertainment and educational programmes
The event saw participation of women from Abu Dhabi, Fujairah, Ras Al Khaimah, Al Ain, Sharjah and Dubai. It started with a medical camp and BLS training for the women, followed by a series of entertainment and education programmes that saw participation from Aster Volunteers and women at Infracare ladies' accommodation. Women identified for psychological support were given special attention by the psychologists and stress relieving tips were extended to all for unleashing their full potential in worksite and social front.
Over the last five years, Aster Volunteers has emerged into a global movement, driven by more than 42,000 volunteers who have impacted over 3.5 million lives.