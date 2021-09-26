Al Qasimi hospital says it is first in UAE to conduct 151 robotic surgeries since 2019

Al Qasimi Women's and Children's Hospital in Sharjah Image Credit: Supplied

Sharjah: The Emirates Health Services (EHS) on Sunday announced that Al Qasimi Women's and Children's Hospital, in cooperation with the Visiting Consultants Programme, has successfully performed 12 surgeries in five days to treat pelvic diseases using a surgical robot.

The surgical cases included the removal of fibroids, severe bleeding, infertility, ovarian cysts, and complex tumours, in addition to urological gynaecological surgeries, pelvic muscle relaxation, and uterine prolapse.

Supervised by the visiting consultant Dr Labib Riachi, a robotic gynaecology specialist, the operations were carried out by the gynaecologic surgeons assisted by the Visiting Consultants Office.

Al Qasimi Hospital has conducted more 151 robotic surgeries since February 2019, which is a record for the UAE, it said.

The latest achievement, the hospital said, underpins the successes of the Robotic Surgery Programme in gynaecology, which was developed by the EHS in order to deepen the use of robotic surgeries in several medical specialities and promote the use of artificial intelligence as a practical approach in health services.

Also, this new success consolidates the achievements of the Visiting Consultants Office in terms of achieving the EHS’s strategic goals in the field of robotic surgeries.

Evolution of medical services

Dr Yousef Mohammed Al Serkal Dr Yousef Mohammed Al Serkal, Director-General, EHS, said the support of the hospital with state-of-the-art technologies led to the development of health and treatment services, especially in the field of gynaecology, and contributed to performing delicate surgeries efficiently and professionally.

Successful programme

Dr Safia Al Khaja, director of the hospital, said conducting such surgeries confirms the success of the Robotic Surgery Programme in the gynaecology field in promoting the use of artificial intelligence in therapeutic and health services.

Al Khaja attributed the use of robots in surgeries to their ability to reach the most difficult parts of the body with high degree of accuracy due to the stability of the robotic arm, in addition to being less stressful for doctors and less painful for patients.

Significant role